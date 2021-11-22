Safety Tips for Getting Your Home Holiday Ready

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com.

The holidays are upon us, and that means it’s time for holiday decorations. While the festive lights and décor bring joy and illuminate the holiday season, there are also many ways that homeowners can prepare to decorate, especially outside the home.

Preparing for Outdoor Decorating

Before you even begin to set-up your holiday items, there are a few things to do to prepare.

Inspect all decorations before beginning: Check for broken cords or pieces that could lead to malfunctions in the lights or decorations. Be sure that any items you plan to decorate with outside are labeled as “outdoor use.”

Test each electrical item: Plug in lights and other décor items, like inflatables, to make sure they are working properly. Make sure you have outlets with the appropriate electrical wattage for use.

Start early in the day, with lights first: Homeowners will want to start decorating earlier in the day, as daylight levels are lowest this time of year. It is recommended to begin with lights first, but do not leave the light strands plugged in while hanging, to avoid any unnecessary electrical or tripping hazards.

What to Look for Before Decorating

Before setting up those icicle lights along the roofline, homeowners should check the safety of both the roof and gutters. Any damages to the roof or gutters, can cause major problems if ignored.

Roof: If roof access is needed to decorate, AGR Roofing and Construction recommends avoiding any area that appears to be dipping, sagging or much darker than the rest of the roof. Also check for any broken shingles or visible flashing. If homeowners notice any damage like this before decorating, roof use should be avoided. For further assurance of safety, AGR Roofing and Construction can help

Gutters: Check to see if the gutters are coming loose from your home, as this can lead to damage when water needs to drain. Also, check for any dents or dings in the gutters that may cause water drip down the side of your house, leading to future damages.

Keeping Ladder Safety in Mind

While using a ladder may seem like no big deal, choosing the right ladder for your project is the first step.

Height: The height of the ladder is important, as you don’t want to rely on stretching out from the top rung. For those working on or near the roof while decorating this holiday season, it is recommended that the ladder should extend four rungs past the roofline. This makes it easier, and safer, to step on and off your roof.

Pre-use inspection: Also, always inspect your ladder before use, to make sure there are no dents or damage, especially to the ladder rungs.

Level surface placement: Before climbing the ladder, make sure the ladder has been placed on a level, sturdy surface to avoid shifting and possible falls.

Setting Up Inflatable Decorations

Inflatable decorations get more popular each year, but there are some safety recommendations to keep in mind when placing them.

Weigh them down: To guarantee inflatable decorations stay in place, they need to be weighed down to avoid tipping over or other movement.

Tie them down: Strong winds and weather can pull inflatable decorations into the air, or into other objects or your home, if not properly tied down.

Avoid fire hazards: Inflatable decorations and the ties used to hold them in place should not be near any power lines or other hazardous fixtures outside your home.

Lighting Up Your Home

Lights might just be the most popular outdoor decorations during the holiday season, but if not done properly, hanging lights can cause damage to the roof or gutters.

Use shingle or gutter clips: The clips slide or snap on, without puncturing any roof shingles or gutters.

Avoid lifting up shingles: Breaking shingles or exposing the underlayer can cause long-term damage to your roof. This can lead to water damage or other problems in the future.

Whatever your decoration plans this holiday season, please keep these recommendations and safety tips in mind. Learn more from AGR Roofing and Construction on the company’s website.