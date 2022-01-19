Protecting yourself from Storm Chasers

(Shutterstock)

Following any act of nature’s fury, homeowners may need help with home repair. From downed trees to broken windows, the need for assistance will be great.

But with that need comes the opportunity for people with bad intentions to take advantage of those who need rapid construction help. They call them “storm chasers” -- and while you might get the image in your mind of those who study bad storms for a living, they’re also construction workers who come in following a natural disaster.

These folks are usually unlicensed, uninsured, and ready to make a quick dollar at great expense of homeowners who need quality work and quickly.

How do you protect yourself from storm chasers? Consider these tips.

Ask for credentials

It usually goes without saying for any construction job, but step one when hiring a contractor should be to check to see if who you’re hiring is a professional.

Ask for a website, a phone number, a social media account, work references -- anything that will allow you to go check that the contractor is trustworthy.

That goes with asking to see if the contractor is also licensed and insured to do the work they are being hired to accomplish.

Do your homework

At a time of crisis like what happens after a major storm, it would be easy to hire any contractor who can come in, fix the issue, and get out in a reasonable amount of time. But one should not sacrifice finding a quality contractor just to get back into your home quickly.

Storm chasers often employ tactics such as applying pressure or fear in order to get you to hire them. Don’t fall for the traps! An honest contractor will never push you to do anything you don’t want to do and will often times go out of their way to prove to you they can be trusted.

Doing your homework also includes researching local companies. If your neighbor knows a guy that’s done quality work all over town for years, then spend your time looking into that contractor.

Stay on top of the job

When the time comes for you to hire a contractor, make sure you’re not giving them all the money upfront. Pay your contractor in installments or hold a portion of your money back until the job is completed. That way, you’re making sure you’re getting what you pay for instead of watching your money disappear.

Once construction is underway, make sure you’re monitoring the progress being made. If you know what’s going on at your home during the repair work, then you’ll have peace of mind.

If you have a question about the work being done, being near the site gives you the opportunity to ask questions. Don’t be afraid!

Whatever Mother Nature brings in the days, weeks, and months ahead, you’ll want a contractor who can make miracles happen. That’s why the guys at AGR Roofing and Construction want to be at top of mind when it comes to repair work or anything else being a homeowner tosses at you.

Head on over to https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/ for more information!