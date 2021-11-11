Outdoor Ladder Safety Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/

A ladder is one of the most commonly used tools in home repairs. When using a ladder, you want to make sure and not cut corners when it comes to safety. An accident on a ladder can quickly lead to injuries and make a simple job turn into a trip to the emergency room. Here are a few ladder safety tips to help avoid dangerous accidents.

Choose the right ladder:

Select the right ladder style . Choosing the correct ladder will help you stay safe when climbing or standing to perform a specific task.

Pick the right material . Aluminum ladders are lightweight and durable, but are not weather-resistant or non-conductive. Fiberglass ladders are weather-resistant and have non-conductive side rails which make them a safe choice around electricity.

Make sure the height is correct . Pick the ladder height that’s correct for the job. Extension ladders should be 7 to 10-feet longer than your highest support point. Avoid standing above the fourth rung from the top on an extension ladder.

Check ladder duty ratings or maximum load capacity. These ratings will tell you how much weight each ladder is capable of supporting. Light duty ladders typically hold 200 lbs., medium duty and painter’s and handyman ladders hold about 225 lbs. Heavy duty, heavy duty industrial ladders and special duty ladders can hold 250 to 375 lbs.

LADDER INSPECTIONS:

Inspect your ladder before using it. Don’t use a ladder with structural damage.

Check to make sure all moving parts work properly and are secured in place.

CLIMBING SAFETY TIPS:

Face the ladder and keep three points of contact when climbing. Two hands and one foot or one hand and two feet is considered safe.

Make sure your ladder’s feet are firmly and securely on the ground.

Wear the right shoes. When climbing a ladder, you want to be wearing work boots or work shoes. Tennis shoes with appropriate tread are acceptable for light-duty jobs.

Avoid using your ladder outside in bad weather whenever possible.

Ladder safety should be taken seriously and, most importantly, if you’re trying to work on an outdoor home improvement project use the right tools or call in an expert to do the work. Cutting corners to save a few dollars isn’t worth anyone’s life. AGR Roofing and Construction are qualified experts that have the right tools to get outdoor home jobs done safely. Contact AGR Roofing and Construction if you have questions or need to talk about home improvements.