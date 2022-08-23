Not every repair needs a pro: DIY roof repairs for you!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

If your roof is currently leaking, make sure to contact a roofing company. If your house has recently experienced storm damage or you suspect structural problems, you should also engage a reputable roofing firm. However, if you are handy and have the necessary tools for the job to be done correctly, you may be able to tackle some roof repairs on your own.

Let’s go over a few.

Roof vent re-sealing

Roof vents on buildings are infamous for leaking. When leaks happen, they can drastically damage the structure, for instance, a house’s attic. Homeowners can handle the maintenance task of sealing these vents on their own. Sealants are used to stop roof leaks. They aid in making these vents and other openings on the roof’s structure waterproof. Look for products that can be used to seal cracks around vent openings or that can be applied with a caulking gun.

Installing chimney guards

Because they stop pests like birds, squirrels, and other vermin from accessing the chimney itself, chimney guards are a crucial home feature. They can also help keep water and dirt from getting into your chimney. They could be installed by you.

Shingle installation on small structures

The roof shingles on a shed, doghouse, or poultry coop are crucial to preventing leaks. When roof shingles are put correctly, water will drain off the roof, keeping it away from the main structure and extending the life of that structure. This helps to protect the items in the storage room in addition to preserving the long life of the building’s materials. Depending on the size of the building, you might be able to complete this type of job by yourself.

Repairs to gutters and downspouts

Of the many DIY projects that can be handled by the average person, making sure your gutters are cleaned is a great way to prevent any water issues to your home. If your gutters are separating from your home, they be easily reattached to the house’s framework with nails. Even replacing broken gutters can be a project accomplished on the weekend.

Regardless of your skill level, AGR Roofing and Construction is here if any of these projects go beyond your capabilities.