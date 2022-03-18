It’s Time for Spring Roof Inspections

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit agrroofingandconstruction.com.

Nebraska winters can be rough on roofs, from the wind to all the freezing and thawing, winter conditions can impact the watertight seal of your roof. In most cases, the damage is small and repairable, however, if it’s left alone it can become a much larger problem.

Being able to spot leaks when they start and examining your roof after the snow melts are vital aspects of home maintenance.

Checking for problems inside and outside your home is important. Below is a list of places to look for possible damage and what to look for in each area.

Attic

In the attic space, look for any signs of extra moisture, like condensation or leaks. This can be one of the early signs of any roof damage caused by winter weather.

Ceilings

Ceilings on the top floor of your home are also a good place to check. Look for any signs of sagging, warping, cracks, flaking paint or falling pieces of the ceiling structure. Also, listen closely for creaking sounds, especially when it’s windy outside.

Walls

Walls may show cracking or peeling paint on drywall or boards, bulging or warping, or water marks left from leaks.

Windows/Doors

Windows and doors can become jammed or hard to open when water damage or structural damage occurs.

Exterior

Once all the snow and ice is gone, it’s a good idea to do a thorough inspection of your roof, gutters, windows, doors and any vented areas outside. Take note of anything that seems weakened or broken. Be sure to also do a ground-level check of your roof, to look for sloping, broken or missing shingles.

A spring roof inspection can be vital to the overall health of your roof, once the ice melts signs of damage that were hiding during the winter months can start to show. It is important to identify and address any issues with your roof before spring storms start.

It is important to note that most roofing companies’ jobs are through insurance and insurance will not willingly pay for a new roof or repairs if they are not needed. So take advantage of roofing companies’ free roof inspections every spring and after any major storm, it could end up saving you thousands of dollars in damage later on.

Contact AGR online or call 402-639-1218 to schedule a spring roof inspection.