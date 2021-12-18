How to manage and clear the snow load on your roof

Snow. The white stuff. Wintry precipitation. The powder. There are so many ways to say snow, but there’s another one that you may not be thinking of: roof wrecker.

While snow may not have the reputation of a fallen tree branch, a tornado, or a hurricane, winter’s calling card can be just as damaging to your roof.

That’s where you come in. Seasonal maintenance on your home can reduce the risk of your roof being damaged by snow, but there are also tips to handle it when the first heavy snowfall of the season arrives.

Keep in mind, snow can be heavy

The phrase “a blanket of snow” can be a misnomer. As it turns out, 10-12 inches of snow can weigh up to 5 pounds per square foot. Considering how many square feet your average roof covers, you could be looking at several thousand extra pounds of pressure on your roof. You don’t want that.

Don’t forget about your gutters

If you’re not doing regular maintenance on your gutters, consider this a friendly reminder before the first big snowfall of the season. That means it’s time to get up on your ladder and clean them out. Consider this: if your gutters aren’t clean now, you could be dealing with ice dams soon.

An ice dam occurs when snow and water freeze inside your gutters. When that happens and the ice starts to melt, it could seep into the walls of your home.

Water damage aside, ice dams can also cause your gutters to sag or even break off the side of your home.

Clear snow off your roof

Keeping your roof clear of snow after a particularly heavy snowfall can be a step in the right direction. This can prevent the snow from freezing on your roof and becoming a heavier mass over time.

There are several ways to deal with getting snow off your roof, but the safest way is raking it off with a long-handled rake.

Safety is key when cleaning the snow off the roof of your home -- don’t get on your ladder unless you absolutely have no choice.

