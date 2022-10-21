How to install heat tape on your roof

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

When it comes to installing heat tape on a roof, there are a few things to keep in mind. The pros at AGR Roofing and Construction know a thing or two about proper heat tape installation, so here’s some of their advice.

First, be sure to read all of the instructions that come with the heat tape. This will ensure that you understand how the tape works and how to properly install it.

Next, take into consideration the type of roof you have. Heat tape is typically installed on shingle roofs, but it can also be installed on metal roofs. If you have a metal roof, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully.

Once you have considered the type of roof you have and read the instructions, it’s time to begin installing the heat tape. Start by measuring the area where you will be installing the tape. This will ensure that you have enough tape to cover the entire area.

Next, use a utility knife to cut the tape to the appropriate length. Once the tape is cut, remove the backing and apply the tape to the roof. Be sure to press the tape firmly into place.

Finally, plug in the heat tape and turn it on. The tape will begin to heat up and will help to melt the snow and ice on your roof. Keep an eye on the tape to ensure that it is working properly.

If you follow these steps, you should be able to properly install heat tape on your roof. Be sure to read the instructions that come with the tape and take your time to ensure a proper installation.

Heat tape will ensure that ice dams have no chance to form on your roof. If you would like to know more, contact AGR Roofing and Construction!