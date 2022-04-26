Do you have an Asbestos Roof?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

Asbestos was once considered a helpful and safe building material decades ago, but research and hard questions revealed that the material is dangerous.

The material is known to cause respiratory issues and a deadly form of cancer known as mesothelioma.

In the years since, great pains have been taken by contractors and builders looking to rid the world (and homes) of the dangerous material. Unfortunately, asbestos was used in all sorts of ways during the home building process -- even in your roof.

Finding out if your roof is made with asbestos usually starts with checking the following:

roofing shingles

roof liner

insulation

base flashing

roof fireproofing materials

caulks/putties

So what do you do if you find out your roof is made with asbestos?

Get a roof inspection

If your home is greater than 50 years old, then the chance of it being constructed with asbestos is high. An experienced roofing contractor can hop on your roof and let you know pretty quickly during a routine inspection.

Contact your homeowners insurance

In many cases, your homeowners insurance may help cover the costs of getting a roof replacement if asbestos is uncovered. It may not be fully covered, but asbestos removal remains an important process. You simply cannot afford to avoid it.

Hire a specialized team of roof professionals

No shock here, but removing an asbestos roof is not a job for DIYers. In fact, it’s an involved process that needs the special care of a team trained to handle it. Hazmat suits and special bags will be necessary and you’ll likely need to leave your home for a brief period.

The team at AGR Roofing and Construction can handle the safe removal of asbestos roofs. You can call them for a free consultation using the link above.