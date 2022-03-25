Dealing With Your Roof Insurance Claim Can Be Stressful; We Can Help

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit agrroofingandconstruction.com.

When storm damage happens, quick actions by the homeowner can help prevent further damage, saving thousands of dollars. If there is noticeable damage after a storm, call a roofing company first, to help stop the damages from getting worse. A roofing company can tarp and water seal your roof before any further damage occurs. Then contact your insurance company letting them know the situation at hand and how to go about next steps.

When filing your insurance claim, word use can be very important. Phrases like, “active leak” can get your claim to move a little faster with your homeowners insurance agency, even if your roof is tarped and water sealed to prevent further damage.

When a significant storm hits your area, service companies like Omaha roofing companies and Omaha tree removal companies will be flooded with appointments to assess and fix damage. It is important for homeowners to know that you can contact a service company and schedule an appointment before talking to your insurance agent.

Filing an insurance claim can be difficult but using the right words and phrases could help speed the process up a little. Phrases like " active leak” can get your claim to move a little quicker with your homeowners insurance agency.

If your insurance company denies your claim for storm-related roof damage, you can get a second roofing company to do another inspection. For example, following a hail storm, some roofing companies may not have the time or insurance experience to fight for their customers’ rights with their insurance carriers. We at AGR Roofing & Construction believe in providing our customers with a specialized level of service.

Insurance companies will not approve repairs or replacements that are not needed. Taking advantage of the free roof inspections can make sure the roof over your head stays there.

However, you must remember to report any weather-related damage as soon as it occurs. When it comes to past weather damage, most insurance companies won’t cover older weather damage. A claim for a weather-related event will usually only be covered if it is made within two years following the storm. If a storm produces just minor damage, but it turns out to be a bigger problem a few years down the road, insurance is unlikely to pay.

When thinking about finding a dependable roof and construction service company, Omaha Realtor, Carmen Bunde says, “Homeowners can turn to their realtor for help finding a roofing company that is skilled with navigating the claims process. Realtors deal with roof inspections, repairs, and replacements as a part of the contract and negotiation process. Your realtor will be able to recommend a company that is dependable and can get the job done.”

For more about insurance claim help, visit the AGR Roofing and Construction website, or give us a call at 402-639-1218 today.