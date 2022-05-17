Animals can wreak havoc on your roof. Who do you call?

Animals can wreak havoc on your roof. Who do you call?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

With severe weather season kicking in soon, Nebraska homeowners already have plenty to worry about. But what happens when Mother Nature of a different variety decides to pay a visit to your home?

As it turns out, animals are another reason why roofs can be damaged. Your friends at AGR Roofing and Construction are here to fill you in on what to look out for to help protect your roof.

What to look out for

There’s plenty of damage that animals can cause to your roof. They can damage shingles, the plywood underneath, soffits, vents, and anything else.

Bats, for example, can cause havoc on a roof thanks to their acidic droppings. Birds can also do the same type of damage on top of building nests inside your attic and gutters.

Let’s not forget about raccoons. These dastardly dexterous creatures can rip off roof shingles and fascia – all get in your home. Squirrels can be destructive, too, as they chew through wiring wood, and insulation.

Oh, and there’s rodents, too. Mice and rats are very adept at locating small holes to penetrate your roof line and create nests in your attic.

How can I stop an infestation?

Stopping animals from entering your home without permission starts with making sure every potential entry point is closed off. A team of trained experts will be able to spot any entry point.

Rooftop vents and chimney flues are one such entryway critters can use.

That’s why getting rooftop vent guards are a great way to stop anything from getting inside. The stainless-steel mesh cages secure directly over any vent in a few easy steps.

Chimney guards are another safeguard to prevent any unwanted guests.

On top of protecting your home from animals, these items can also help prevent water, branches, and leaves from damaging your roof.

Who do I call?

Here’s an easy question for us. AGR Roofing and Construction is here for all your roofing needs, including sealing off and repairing any part of your roof that could encourage pests.

Reach out to us by phone or enter your information on our website. We’ll offer you a free inspection for anything you need.