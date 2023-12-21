VacLife Unveils Cutting-Edge Cordless Rechargeable Air Compressor - The Ultimate Solution for On-the-Go Inflation

Innovative Portable Tire Inflator Takes the Hassle Out of Emergency Inflations

FUZHOU, China, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VacLife, a leading innovator in automotive accessories, is thrilled to introduce its latest breakthrough – the VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor (Model: VL728). This cordless and rechargeable air compressor stands out as a powerful and versatile tool designed to meet the diverse inflation needs of drivers, cyclists, and adventurers.

(PRNewswire)

Fast and Efficient Inflation in Emergencies

The VacLife VL728 is a reliable companion for those unexpected emergencies on the road. Boasting a maximum pressure of 150 psi, this portable air compressor can effortlessly refill a 195/55/R15 car tire from 0 to 35 psi in less than 6 minutes. Its efficiency is unparalleled, ensuring a swift and stress-free inflation process.

4+N Smart Modes for User Convenience

Equipped with 4 preset smart modes – car mode, motorcycle mode, bike mode, and ball mode – the VacLife VL728 simplifies the inflation process for users of all levels. Additionally, the manual mode provides flexibility, allowing users to set the desired pressure between 3-150 psi for various inflatables.

Cordless and Easy-to-Store Design

Say goodbye to tangled cords and external power sources! The VacLife VL728 is cordless and powered by a rechargeable battery pack. With a quick and easy setup, this portable air compressor ensures hassle-free inflation anytime, anywhere. The device's bottom compartment provides organized storage for all accessories, ensuring no attachments are ever misplaced.

Long-Lasting Power for Extended Use

The VacLife VL728 is driven by three large-capacity batteries (2,000mAh each), offering a remarkable continuous operation of up to 20 minutes after a full 3-4 hours charge. To maintain optimal performance, a recommended 3-5 minute rest period is advised after every 10-minute use.

Versatile Applications with Multiple Attachments

Designed for versatility, the VacLife VL728 isn't limited to just car tires. With included attachments, it effortlessly inflates tires of bikes, motorcycles, and even sports balls. This portable air compressor is a must-have for those who value convenience and reliability in their inflation solutions.

Safety First with Auto-Shutoff Design

VacLife prioritizes safety with the auto-shutoff design, preventing over-inflation and ensuring a secure inflation process. Users can inflate with confidence, knowing that the device will automatically stop when the desired pressure is reached.

The VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor (Model: VL728) is now available in an eye-catching yellow color, adding a touch of style to its functionality. Upgrade your inflation experience with VacLife – your trusted companion on the road.

