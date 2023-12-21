Neogen to Participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

