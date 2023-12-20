Trive Capital Forms New Industrial Distribution Company Venturi Supply

DALLAS and PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital, a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm, announces the formation of Venturi Supply ("Venturi" or the "Company"), a leading independent value-added distributor of pipe, valves, fittings ("PVF"), engineered products, and industrial supplies. The Company is the result of the acquisitions of six PVF distribution businesses—BPS Supply Group, Producers Supply Company, Tri Star Industrial, Ameripipe Supply, Industrial & Construction Enterprises, and Albuquerque Pipe & Pump Supply.

"With the leadership team & executive office now in place, Venturi is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory"

In addition to its extensive product portfolio, Venturi offers a range of value-added services and solutions, including valve actuation, custom fabrication, pipe coating and inspection, vendor managed inventory, and warehouse management. The Company's high-touch service model and robust product offering drive long-term relationships with a broad base of customers across a range of end markets and applications, including energy, infrastructure, food and beverage processing, construction, building mechanical, fire protection systems, and industrial manufacturing.

Venturi Supply is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and serves its customers across 42 facilities in the U.S.

Michael DiMino Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Michael DiMino, previously Chief Executive Officer of Tri Star Industrial, has been appointed to the role of Venturi's Chief Executive Officer, bringing over 30 years of experience leading both private and public distribution companies. Michael has an extensive background in developing and growing distribution businesses organically and through strategic acquisitions, while improving processes and systems to increase customer satisfaction. Over the past several months, Michael has expanded Venturi's executive leadership team and launched its new corporate headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

"I am excited to lead Venturi Supply and its family of businesses, which collectively comprise one of the nation's largest independent PVF distributors." says DiMino. "Venturi will build on the legacy of the six acquired businesses and continue its track record of providing our customers with industry leading service and supply chain partnership, characterized by responsiveness, flexibility, and solutions-oriented sales support, and driven by a relentless focus on operational excellence."

"The formation of Venturi creates a unique player in the PVF distribution industry, bringing together meaningful scale and a comprehensive product offering, while still prioritizing best-in-class service and support to our customers," says Jared Reyes, Managing Director at Trive. "Furthermore, there are ample opportunities for each of the acquired businesses to collaborate and cross-sell that will allow us to better serve our customers."

"With the leadership team and executive office now in place, Venturi is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory," says Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive. "We look forward to partnering with Michael and the management team to further expand Venturi's geographic footprint, product offering and value-added capabilities, both organically and through additional M&A."

King & Spalding LLP served as legal counsel to Trive Capital and Venturi Supply for each of the six acquisitions.

About Venturi Supply

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, with 42 locations across the U.S., Venturi Supply is a distributor of pipe, valves, fittings, engineered products, and industrial supplies serving end users across a variety of mission-critical end markets. Venturi's family of brands will serve customers primarily across the Industrial & Commercial, Fire Protection & Life Safety, and Energy & Infrastructure segments:

BPS Supply Group , a Bakersfield, CA -based distributor of PVF and engineered products into industrial, commercial, food and beverage processing, and energy markets across the Western U.S., Texas and North Dakota , a-based distributor of PVF and engineered products into industrial, commercial, food and beverage processing, and energy markets across the Western U.S.,and

Producers Supply Company , an independent industrial supplies distributor based in Waynesburg, PA , serving the energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors within the Appalachia, Bakken, and Mid-Continent regions , an independent industrial supplies distributor based in, serving the energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors within the Appalachia, Bakken, and Mid-Continent regions

Tri Star Industrial , a Phoenix, AZ -based distributor of industrial pipe, valves, and fittings serving the Western and the Southwestern U.S. , a-based distributor of industrial pipe, valves, and fittings serving the Western and the Southwestern U.S.

Ameripipe Supply , a Dallas, TX -based value-added designer, fabricator, and distributor of pipe, valves and system components installed in fire protection systems, serving customers in the Southern and Southeastern U.S. , a-based value-added designer, fabricator, and distributor of pipe, valves and system components installed in fire protection systems, serving customers in the Southern and Southeastern U.S.

Industrial & Construction Enterprises , a Washington, NC -based distributor of PVF, industrial supplies, and safety products serving the Southeastern U.S. , a-based distributor of PVF, industrial supplies, and safety products serving the Southeastern U.S.

Albuquerque Pipe & Pump Supply, an Alburquerque, NM-based distributor of PVF and other industrial products serving the mechanical, semiconductor, waterworks, pulp and paper, and utility sectors in the Southwestern U.S. , an Alburquerque, NM-based distributor of PVF and other industrial products serving the mechanical, semiconductor, waterworks, pulp and paper, and utility sectors in the Southwestern U.S.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas, based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing more than $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

