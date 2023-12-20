Ontario International Airport passenger volume climbed by double-digits in November

Year-to-date total also up more than 10% as traveler count neared 6 million

ONTARIO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) passenger volume increased by more than 12% in November and 11% over the first 11 months of the year, airport authority officials announced.

Ontario International welcomed 575,877 passengers in November, an increase of 12.4% compared with the same month last year. The total included 535,507 domestic and 40,370 international travelers, increases of 8.9% and 98.9%, respectively.

From January through November, ONT reported more than 5.8 million passenger 5.5 million domestic fliers and 374,000 international travelers. The year-to-date passenger total was 11.7% higher than the same period in 2022.

Domestic travel volume was 8.1% higher than the first 11 months of 2023 while the number of international passengers more than doubled.

"Ontario International continues to show strong and steady passenger growth, and by the last week of November, our airport had already exceeded the total passenger count we achieved during the entire year in 2022," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "As we have experienced throughout the year, our airline partners and air travelers continued to show their confidence in our facilities, services and amenities, and we look forward to closing out 2023 with record-breaking volumes."

Passenger Totals Nov 2023 Nov 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Domestic 535,507 491,747 8.9 % 5,504,368 5,090,464 8.1 % International 40,370 20,298 98.89 % 374,504 172,827 116.7 % Total 575,877 512,045 12.47 % 5,878,872 5,263,291 11.7 %

Shipments of freight and mail continued to be soft in November registering 68,000 tons, 7% lower than November last year. On a year-to-date basis, ONT cargo totaled 672,000 tons, 11.8% lower than the first 11 months of 2022.

Air cargo (tonnage) Nov 2023 Nov 2022 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Freight 65,422 70,374 -7.04 % 629,606 712,419 -11.6 % Mail 2,762 4,307 -35.88 % 42,695 49,537 -13.8 % Total 68,184 74,682 -8.7 % 672,301 761,955 -11.8 %

"Declines in air cargo volume continue to reflect economic and shipping trends worldwide," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

