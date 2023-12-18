Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health Announce Partnership to Enhance Breast Cancer Detection Across the United States with 20 New Devices

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Health , the leading innovator in breast CT technology, and Gentle Scan Health, LP, a venture firm dedicated to supporting better breast imaging options, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to revolutionize breast cancer imaging by installing 20 state-of-the-art Koning Vera Breast CT devices across the United States in 2024, with the inaugural installations scheduled for the Metropolitan New York City area, Atlanta, and Southern California at the start of the year.

Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health to install 20 Koning Vera Breast CT devices across the US in 2024.

A Leap Forward in Breast Cancer Imaging

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women worldwide. Early detection is crucial for effective treatment and improved survival rates. The partnership between Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health, LP represents a significant advancement in making cutting-edge breast CT technology more accessible to women across the country.

Innovative Technology for Accurate Diagnosis

The Koning Vera Breast CT offers a more comfortable and accurate exam experience compared to traditional methods. These devices provide true 3D imaging, allowing for clearer and more detailed views of breast tissue, leading to earlier detection of potential abnormalities with less discomfort for patients.

Expanding Access to Advanced Imaging

The installation of these 20 new devices will significantly expand access to advanced breast cancer imaging methods. The first two devices will be installed in the Metropolitan New York City area, a strategic location that will serve as a model for subsequent installations across various regions in the United States throughout 2024.

"Our goal is to bring our technological breakthrough to as many points of care and patients as possible," says Lutao Ning, Koning CEO. "The partnership with Gentle Scan Health provides access to thousands of women and will accelerate the growth and availability of no-compression breast imaging across the country."

Commitment to Women's Health and Comfort

Both Koning Health and Gentle Scan Health, LP are deeply committed to improving women's health outcomes. This partnership underscores their dedication to providing innovative solutions in the fight against breast cancer. By providing a no compression option to breast imaging, the hope is that more women will feel comfortable and confident getting their annual exam.

About Koning : Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com

