Sharebox Debuts Pop-up XR Box at GITEX Global 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebox, a pioneer in marketing technology and extended reality (XR), recently debuted its new, customizable pop-up XR box at GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai. Designed to provide a highly immersive, memorable experience by stimulating all five senses, this innovative solution allowed visitors to interact directly with its latest XR-based technology — the future of marketing tech.

"Sharebox is leading the way to solidifying XR as a core marketing technology worldwide, and GITEX Global 2023 was a significant milestone in this journey," commented Caleb Yeon-Sik Shin, CEO of Sharebox.

In a world where competition for consumer attention is constantly growing, experiential marketing has emerged as an important and effective strategy.

Caleb continued: "We are distinguishing ourselves with our experiential, interactive solutions and we enable consumers to directly experience products and brands in an unforgettable, enjoyable way instead of through one-way video or text content. This format is also incredibly shareworthy — consumers share their experiences on social media, creating ripple effects of exposure, which is invaluable for boosting influence and sales."

One of the world's most influential tech events, GITEX Global 2023 showed significant interest in Sharebox's pop-up XR box. It offers a constant stream of diverse XR content and interactive art and gives brands full customizability to tailor the content to their tastes, making it ideal for purposes such as experiential advertisements for movie premiers, employee and safety training, and real-estate marketing.

In addition, Sharebox's high engagement at GITEX led it to advance to the semi-finals of the conference's prestigious SuperNova Challenge.

To advance its strategic global expansion, the company has increased worldwide visibility at various 2023 expos, including CES, Japan IT Week, and the K-Content EXPO in France. Last week, from December 6 to 8, we participated in the "Tokyo Contents Expo" held at Tokyo Big Sight for three days. We showed our metaverse products and services to buyers and visitors at the Korea Metaverse Pavilion, and achieved good results.

Sharebox will also attend MWC 2024 in Barcelona to introduce its latest technologies.

Sharebox is at the forefront of XR and marketing technology, offering a one-stop shop covering content planning, program development, execution, all the way to outsourcing of metaverse solutions. The brand is dedicated to delivering unparalleled experiential marketing technologies, integrating all five senses to create an unforgettable consumer experience.

