CRB relocates its Philadelphia operations to central 'Cellicon Valley'

Conshohocken is CRB's newest home, positioning the company to deliver for clients and employees in busy biopharma hub

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, has moved its Philadelphia-area operations to the new Seven Tower Bridge building in Conshohocken. The 26,670-square-foot office accommodates a diverse group of more than 150 employees and puts CRB closer to clients in one of the world's most critical biopharma markets.

CRB announces the opening of its new Philadelphia-area office, in Conshohocken, PA (PRNewswire)

With its proximity to major local highways and rail transit connections to 30th Street, Penn Station, and Jefferson Station, CRB's new office location is positioned to support the region's "Cellicon Valley," Philadelphia's biopharma industry hub. Relocating to Conshohocken positions CRB's expertise more conveniently among the research and development, universities, and start-up organizations that comprise Philadelphia's vibrant life sciences community.

Arranged in a "neighborhood" layout, CRB staff can huddle with their teams in dedicated spaces throughout the office that best adhere to their project needs. The open floor plan encourages work flexibility and team coordination. Modern equipment, collaborative workstations, conference rooms, and an architecture and interior design library provide employees with the best tools and spaces to deliver high-quality facilities for clients.

Wellness and raising the employee experience were paramount in selecting and designing the new location. Perimeter windows allow natural daylight around the office, and a fully equipped gym is one floor below. Directly outside, the Schuylkill River Trail, public transportation, restaurants, and hotels are a short walk away.

"Before choosing an office site and determining our floor plan, we surveyed our team to understand their workspace needs," said Sam Kitchell, CRB's Chief Operating Officer. "Based on that feedback, our architects designed the space to best accommodate their coworkers. Now in Conshohocken, our team has the resources and space they need to succeed in an exciting spot with easy access to Greater Philadelphia. We are ready and energized to continue bringing our clients state-of-art experiences and facilities, while being closer to talent from local universities."

CRB's new Philadelphia-area office is located at 110 Washington Street, Suite 600, in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About CRB:

CRB is a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries. Our innovative ONEsolution™ service provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions -- on time and on budget. Across 21 offices in North America and Europe, the company's nearly 1,400 employees provide world-class, technically preeminent solutions that drive success and positive change for clients and communities. See our work at crbgroup.com, and connect with us on social media here.

CONTACT:

Clarity Quest Marketing:

877-887-7611

Bonnie Quintanilla, bonnie@clarityqst.com

CRB:

816-200-5234

Chris Clark, chris.clark@crbgroup.com

CRB Logo (PRNewsfoto/CRB) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRB Group Inc.