COMMERCIAL PROMOTING COMPASSIONATE EATING DEBUTS IN 1,800 THEATERS DURING WONKA

BAFTA-winning director teams up with Eat Differently to create a bespoke Wonka campaign that highlights the transformative power of art and thinking (and eating) differently.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers across America can now watch the new Eat Differently Public Service Announcement (PSA) commercial during the Wonka film pre-show.

The: 60 PSA debuts on 1,800 movie theater screens prior to Wonka, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, and Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Wonka, a prequel to the beloved '71 classic, will appeal to all ages and be one of the biggest films this holiday season.

Eat Differently, which encourages people to eat plants, not animals, chose to air before Wonka because the film mirrors the belief that we are all the dreamers of dreams and every one of us can make a difference. The theme of the ad is how artists can, and do, change the world, and depicts famous icons from the world of music, film and art who are committed to making a difference for the welfare of animals, the planet and people's health. "This spot doesn't shame or take people away from the entertainment experience, but rather it stirs hope and optimism," states Lori Amos, ad executive.

This is the third leg of the Eat Differently initiative which launched as a massive billboard campaign in San Diego and a spectacular drone show above the UN in New York City.

In addition to the PSA, the campaign will include onscreen trivia questions about the wealth of benefits to eating a plant-based diet.

The PSA was directed by BAFTA winner, Alex Lockwood, who talks about the inspiration for the spot in saying, "I have always been a fan of Arthur O'Shaughnessy's 'Ode' poem and the 'Pure Imagination' song from the original Willy Wonka film." He continues, "the lyrics are especially poignant and relevant as they pertain to our treatment of the animals with whom we share this earth. To quote Mr. O'Shaughnessy, "Anything you want to, do it. Want to change the world? There's nothing to it.""

ABOUT EAT DIFFERENTLY

Eat Differently, LLC was formed in 2023 by passionate advocates as a public service resource. Since its massive 30 outdoor billboard campaign launch in San Diego in July 2023, Eat Differently has inspired people from all walks of life to eat plants, not animals. @eatlikeanicon eatdifferently.com

