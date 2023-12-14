CGTN: Role of youth highly anticipated in promoting China-Vietnam friendship

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The people are the root, the lifeline and the source of strength of China-Vietnam relations, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president said in a signed article published on Tuesday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam.

On Wednesday, Xi and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, met with representatives of youngsters from both countries and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship in Hanoi.

Both leaders stressed that the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among the two peoples, and the future of this friendship will be created by the young people.

Strengthening youth exchanges

In Xi's article, he called for deepening cooperation in Chinese language education, vocational education, sports and health, ensuring the success of flagship events including the China-Vietnam People's Forum and the China-Vietnam Youth Friendship Meeting with a view to increasing mutual understanding and affinity between our peoples, especially the younger generation.

"We should enhance friendly cooperation and exchanges, and make full use of counterpart exchange mechanisms such as central media outlets, think tanks, cultural and tourism departments, publishers, as well as radio, film and television institutions," he added.

Hanoi University in Vietnam witnessed youth exchanges between the two sides. Nearly 400 young people from China and Vietnam gathered to sing classic film and television songs that are well-known to both sides during a singing event held in November.

The university also built a bookstore jointly with a Chinese publishing company, offering a space for local students to learn more about Chinese culture.

Xi has always had high expectations for young people, and has repeatedly encouraged them to pursue their dreams and shoulder responsibilities. On Wednesday, the Chinese leader also expressed hope that young people will take the lead in promoting China-Vietnam friendship.

Promoting traditional friendship

China has long been the largest trading partner of Vietnam, while Vietnam is China's fourth largest trading partner in the world.

With the launch of China-Vietnam cross-border freight train service and the smart port program, the two countries' land border ports have become rapidly interconnected. Large quantities of quality Vietnamese agricultural products, including lychee, durian and dragon fruit, are exported to China.

Close to 20 million trips have been made on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong metro line built by a Chinese company, which has provided a convenient and comfortable means of travels for Hanoi residents.

Setting high expectations on Chinese and Vietnamese young people, Xi said young people of both countries should play their part in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He also urged young people from both sides to play their part in promoting the development of the Asia Pacific and contribute to enduring peace in the region.

"l hope that you will be pioneers in promoting human progress and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind," Xi told the youth representatives.

