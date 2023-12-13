WAT Medical Joins World's Largest Boat Show

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show (DBMIBS) is the world's largest boat and yacht show. The convention, which attracts over 100,000 visitors from more than 35 countries, provides an opportunity for aquatic innovations and consumer products to take the world stage.

WAT Medical is a Canadian company that develops wearable medical technologies. With numerous patents and clearances from the FDA and other federal health associations like CE, TGA, Health Canada, and NMPA, its technologies are used by users across the world. The company's products have been long envisioned by its Founders to be a hybrid between consumer electronics and medical technologies. EmeTerm, the FDA-approved wearable anti-nausea wristband, will make its appearance at the 2024 DBMIBS for the first time.

EmeTerm uses a non-invasive form of neuromodulation to relieve nausea-induced vomiting. By sending targeted electrical impulses via the vagus nerve, it inhibits the vomiting center from sending signals downstream to the body. EmeTerm has been clinically proven to reduce post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) and is currently undergoing a major clinical study at Ohio State University for patients who suffer from chronic nausea and vomiting.

This award-winning technology has been recognized by international associations for its innovative and user-friendly design. In addition, EmeTerm has been long acclaimed by its users for its effectiveness in relieving motion sickness and sea sickness. It is currently ranked number 1 among the non-drug solution to nausea and vomiting on Amazon.

WAT Medical has partnered with VIKAND since the 2019 Seatrade Cruise Global conference to further expand EmeTerm's market. WAT Medical looks forward to continuing to elevate the quality of the sea cruise user experience by delivering innovative solutions to sea sickness.

