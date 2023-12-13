TEAMSTERS KICK OFF FIRST PRESIDENTIAL ROUNDTABLES

Teamsters to Meet This Week with Kennedy, Hutchinson, Williamson, West, Phillips

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will host its first member roundtables with five declared candidates for U.S. President on December 14-15 in Washington, D.C.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Asa Hutchinson, Marianne Williamson, Cornel West, and Dean Phillips will meet with Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman, and rank-and-file Teamsters from across the country.

Candidates will participate individually in a conversation with O'Brien, Zuckerman, and members on issues important to Teamsters and their families. Topics include: the shrinking American middle class; workers' wages; corporate bankruptcy reform; antitrust enforcement in the warehouse and package delivery industries; and the freedom to form and join a union.

Candidates will have the opportunity to discuss how the next President and the Teamsters can work together to empower and protect workers, promote high labor standards, and strengthen the American economy while expanding the middle class.

"Our members want to hear from all candidates of all parties about what they plan to do for working people as President," said O'Brien. "Teamsters are essential to every trade industry in this country. Our members are working in all 50 states and represent every political background, including no affiliation. Our union wants every candidate to know that there are 1.3 million Teamsters nationwide whose votes will not be taken for granted. Workers' voices must be heard."

The union is scheduling with all campaigns and will announce additional roundtables in the New Year.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has not issued an endorsement in the 2024 race.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters .

