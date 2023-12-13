SOLLIS HEALTH ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Medical concierge provider taps former Oscar Health and One Medical Executive, Jia Jia Ye

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sollis Health, the first and only concierge urgent and emergency care provider, has named Jia Jia Ye as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As the company's COO, Ye will ensure that Sollis Health delivers unparalleled clinical quality and member experience, with the brand's continued national expansion and growth.

Sollis Health Announces Jia Jia Ye as New Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"Jia Jia's extensive experience in healthcare operations, particularly her achievements in scaling multi-site operations and enhancing customer experience, positions her exceptionally well to lead our team," said Sollis Health CEO Brad Olson. "I am confident that with Jia Jia's expertise, Sollis Health will continue delivering the highest quality of care and capability."

Sollis staffs some of the industry's leading clinicians and operators, and Ye will be responsible for managing operations for the team to successfully deliver on the company's mission across its national network of centers, including those in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and South Florida. Ye will be based at the Sollis headquarters in New York City, and will report directly to CEO Brad Olson.

"I'm thrilled to join Sollis Health and help expand our reach, bringing top-tier clinical care and an exceptional member experience to more people," said Ye. "I'm passionate about creating experiences that delight customers, and I'm committed to establishing Sollis as a trusted partner in health journeys across the nation."

Ye has a proven track record of scaling tech-enabled healthcare companies that focus on elevating patient experience. At Oscar Health Insurance, Ye established industry-leading customer and provider support systems as VP of Service Experience, leading Oscar to become the highest-rated customer experience in the insurance industry. While at One Medical Group, she played a key role in national expansion as Director of Operations. Ye's career began in healthcare investment banking and venture capital. Most recently, she co-founded and led Springtide Child Development as CEO, pioneering integrative and evidence-based autism care to transform patient outcomes in that underserved field.

Ye holds an MBA and MPH from UC Berkeley, and a BA in Economics from Harvard College. She also advises and invests in early-stage healthcare companies, and is consistently inspired by the extraordinary work and passion of her peers in the industry dedicated to improving the healthcare system.

For more details on membership, contact sollismembership@sollishealth.com .

About Sollis Health

Sollis Health is the first and only concierge urgent and emergency care provider. Having a Sollis membership is like having a doctor in the family: we strive to be your first call and greatest partner through any medical concern.

We work to expedite your path to treatment with unlimited access to our world-class ER-trained physicians and leading specialists, plus onsite advanced imaging and diagnostic capability (on par with a hospital ER). We are members-only, with centers in New York, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and South Florida, and are on-demand 24/7, 365 days a year for in-person and telehealth appointments: that's anytime, anywhere – because when you're not feeling well, it's an emergency for us.

Sollis Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sollis Health