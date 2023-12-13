Crown Aesthetics Announces Groundbreaking Study on Skin Microbiome-Optimized BIOJUVE™ Regimen

Study Reveals Remarkable Results in Aesthetic Treatment Recovery

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company ("Crown"), announced today that its groundbreaking clinical study, recently accepted for publication in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD), has further shed light on the significant role its skin-biome care product line, BIOJUVE™, may have in the advancement of the practice of dermatology. The study, conducted by lead investigator Mona L. Alqam, MD, along with Brian C. Jones, PhD, and Thomas M. Hitchcock, PhD, explores the interaction between living microbes and skin remodeling after aesthetic procedures, specifically with SkinPen® Precision microneedling.

The skin, our body's largest organ, is home to a diverse and complex microbiome that plays a vital role in maintaining health and protecting against pathogens. Disruptions to this delicate balance can influence skin health and disease. After years of research, a team led by Dr. Thomas Hitchcock, Crown's Chief Science Officer, developed BIOJUVE, a clinically-proven living microbe technology that harnesses the power of a live strain of Cutibacterium acnes defendens (C. acnes defendens) to optimize skin health for a wide range of anti-aging skin concerns. C. acnes defendens has been proven through the team's previous research to be a positive contributor to skin health, however, its role in restoring the skin biome following a microneedling procedure has remained unexplored until now.

In this clinical study, 40 participants with acne scars were enrolled and underwent four SkinPen Precision microneedling sessions spaced three weeks apart. They were randomly assigned to Group 1, which received a regimen with live C. acnes defendens strain XYCM42, or Group 2, which followed a conventional skincare routine with a generic cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. The study assessed various endpoints, including the Clinician's Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (CGAIS), clinical safety, improvement in acne scars using Goodman and Baron's grading scale, and Subject's Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale (SGAIS).

The results of the study were profound. The analysis of live and photo grading data for CGAIS revealed a statistically significant difference between the two groups, with Group 1 (BIOJUVE regimen) showing remarkable overall aesthetic improvement. A positive trend was also observed in the photo grading for CGAIS. Additionally, participant diaries indicated that Group 1 experienced a faster decline in post-treatment symptoms such as erythema, swelling, burning/tingling, and itching.

Mona L. Alqam, MD, Global VP, Medical and Clinical Affairs at Crown Laboratories and lead investigator, expressed excitement about the findings, stating, "Integrating a microbiome-optimized, probiotic XYCM42 regimen with the SkinPen microneedling procedure demonstrated enhanced treatment experience. This study marks a significant milestone in aesthetic dermatology, paving the way for innovative microbiome-based approaches to improve skin health pre and post popular aesthetic treatments."

"The significant benefits observed with our study participants underscore the potential of therapies that follow our skin biome care philosophy and how they can shape the future of aesthetics," said Dr. Thomas Hitchcock, Chief Science Officer and co-author of this clinical study. "These therapies together offer safer and more effective solutions for individuals seeking to enhance their skin health and, in turn, get more benefit out of aesthetic procedures. This study opens doors to new horizons in aesthetic and medical dermatology, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive skin biome-based approaches in revolutionizing how we care for our skin ecosystem."

These findings mark a significant step forward in the field of aesthetic dermatology, showcasing the potential of skin-relevant probiotics in pre- and post-procedure skin remodeling and beyond. To learn more about BIOJUVE please visit www.BIOJUVE.com , www.BIOJUVE.co.uk, or www.BIOJUVE.de and to learn more about SkinPen please visit www.SkinPen.com , www.skinpeninternational.com, www.skinpenuk.com, or www.skinpende.com .

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our minimally-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; MicroPen EVO™, also FDA-cleared; BIOJUVE™, a novel skin biome brand; a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Eclipse PRP™; and VOTESSE™, a hair health system – act as "gateway" products that drive new and highly satisfied patients into practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com .

