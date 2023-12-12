Pyxus Shares Progress on ESG Targets in Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report

Surpasses global water target, achieving 12.87 percent reduction

Reduces YOY scope 1 & 2 emissions by 9.39 percent and scope 3 emissions by 11.17 percent

Exceeds annual community support target by more than four times

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, today published its Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company's progress toward its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives around the globe.

Pyxus International releases FY23 Sustainability Report detailing the Company’s actions to address global environmental and social issues and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives. (PRNewswire)

"Fiscal year 2023 marked our 150th year of business, a significant milestone that highlights the strength and sustainability of our Company," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "While we have a long history of driving impactful actions, this year's report is a testament to our decision to integrate the Company's business and sustainability strategies and the positive results that stem from that decision."

During FY23, notable sustainability achievements included:

Minimal Environmental Impact

Surpassing its global target to reduce total water withdrawal by 10 percent by 2030, achieving a reduction of 12.87 percent. This was accomplished despite the expanded scope of the target, which previously encompassed only groundwater consumption.

Reducing its scope 1 & 2 emissions by 9.39 percent and scope 3 emissions by 11.17 percent when compared to the prior reporting year, both significant contributions to the Company's goal of achieving net zero by 2050.

Planting trees on 48 percent more acreage compared to the prior year, as the Company continued its work with stakeholders, including its contracted farmers, to reduce deforestation linked to crop production.

Recycling, reusing or repurposing 40.8 percent of the waste generated in its processing operations.

Support for People and Communities

Exceeding its annual community support target by more than four times, benefiting over 600,000 individuals, a total that is non-inclusive of the support the Company provides to its contracted growers.

Maintaining a lost-time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked for the second year in a row with a LTI rate of .41.

Governance

Achieving a 99.5 percent Code of Business Conduct training completion rate among eligible employees.

"I am proud of our teams around the world who contributed to our FY23 results. In addition to surpassing two of our ESG targets – water and community support – we successfully navigated challenges and mitigated risks to deliver stakeholder value while strengthening our position as a forward-thinking company as we chart our path through the next 150 years," stated Sikkel.

Pyxus' FY23 Sustainability Report was prepared with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and outlines the Company's performance during the period between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

