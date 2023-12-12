Novelis Drives Responsible Aluminum Supply in the North American Automotive Market with ASI Performance Standard Certification

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the leading producer of flat rolled aluminum products and world's largest recycler of aluminum, announced today it has achieved Performance Standard Certifications by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) at three of its North American manufacturing facilities in Kentucky and New York, USA, and Ontario, Canada. With capabilities in remelting and recycling through to cold mill processing and finishing, these facilities produce a range of rolled aluminum products primarily for the automotive market.

(PRNewsfoto/Novelis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This achievement recognizes Novelis' responsible manufacturing practices by ASI, a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organization. Together with the company´s strong focus on the circular economy and industry-leading levels of recycled content across its product range, the certification demonstrates Novelis´ continued commitment to being the aluminum industry leader in sustainability.

The certifications for the Guthrie, KY, Oswego, NY, and Kingston, Ontario, plants follow ASI Performance Standard certifications in Berea, KY, Greensboro, GA, and Warren, OH, plants in 2022 to support Novelis' ability to meet demand for sustainable aluminum. The company has been delivering ASI-certified material since August 2021 in Europe, South America and Asia.

"As a part of our purpose of shaping a sustainable world together, we aim to collaborate with our suppliers, customers and partners throughout the entire value chain to participate in these responsible practices," said Ganesh Panneer, Vice President, Operations, Novelis North America. "This latest certification further demonstrates our steadfast commitment to providing sustainable aluminum solutions to our valued customers."

The ASI Performance Standard addresses environmental, social and governance principles for the production of aluminum, assuring that the ASI-certified organization's production practices are responsible.

"The completion of ASI certifications is another example of our commitment to working with our customers to help them achieve their sustainability goals," said Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President of Sustainability, Novelis Inc. "Adherence to the standards provides a clear indication of the care that certified companies share regarding environmental, social and governance standards with regard to aluminum manufacturing."

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI said, "We warmly congratulate Novelis on attaining ASI Performance Standard certifications for three more of their manufacturing facilities in North America. This achievement expands Novelis' ASI Certification footprint across the region and reinforces their global action toward responsible aluminum production. As automotive manufacturers increasingly adopt aluminum for its light weighting potential and efficiency gains, ensuring positive ESG outcomes is imperative. We commend Novelis for the leadership role it is playing in the sector by continuing to certify its global operations against the ASI Standards."

Novelis has made strong progress on ASI certifications throughout its global network. The regional certification programs are tailored to regional customer requirements.

Novelis aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner and to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2026. In addition, the company has targets to reduce waste to landfill by 20%, energy intensity by 10%, and water intensity by 10% by 2026. Increasing the amount of recycled aluminum in its products is at the core of Novelis' carbon reduction strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that describe Novelis' intentions, expectations or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include plans to obtain ASI certification in all Novelis plants; goals to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2026 and be carbon neutral by 2050 or sooner; and goals to reduce waste to landfill by 20%, energy intensity by 10% and water intensity by 10% by 2026. Novelis cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. We do not intend, and we disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important risk factors which could impact outcomes are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $18.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Novelis Inc.