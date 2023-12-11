Star Charge Expands its Manufacturing to USA in Central Ohio to Meet Increasing Needs

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Charge, a global leader in Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure with a proven track record of delivering up to 2 million EV chargers in more than 60 countries, is excited to announce the expansion of its manufacturing facility to the USA with the establishment of a new plant in Columbus, Ohio. The decision to set up in Central Ohio is driven by a favorable business environment, reasonable operational costs, a robust supply chain, and attractive government incentives. The plant is set to commence production in the first quarter of 2024.

Star Charge’s new plant in Columbus, Ohio (PRNewswire)

This factory will see an initial production capacity of over 20,000 chargers annually, incorporating a range of AC, DC, and bi-directional chargers, spanning from 7kW to 480kW, particularly designed to meet the needs of various applications, including residential, school buses, commercial fleets, and public charging stations. The Ohio plant will manufacture NEVI (Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Infrastructure) ready DC fast chargers, including the Titan 150KW and Neptune split system models. Renowned for their over 97% efficiency and intelligent dynamic load management features, these chargers contribute to the operational efficiency of charging stations.

Herman Chang , CEO of Star Charge stated, "The US is one of the largest EV markets and is expected to continuously grow over the next decade. Establishing our new facility in Ohio aligns with our commitment and is crucial to our company strategy". He further explained, "Alongside this new plant, we are actively seeking to engage with local talents, foster strategic partnerships, and establish dedicated service teams to enhance our operations and accessibility to our US customers. Our goal is to work with our US customers to explore innovative solutions that drive e-mobility adoption and microgrids for a sustainable future".

Join us at CES 2024:

Star Charge invites you to visit Booth 8905 at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall during CES 2024 from Jan. 9 ~ 12. Explore our latest innovations in EV charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions for various scenarios including residential, public charging, commercial & industrial. On-site events will be scheduled at the booth and Star Charge executives will be present to discuss the growth plans in the US market.

About Star Charge:

Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in China, Vietnam, and the USA. To contribute to the energy transition towards a more sustainable future, we focus on evolving our solutions through innovative technology in the e-mobility sector, aiming to build a mobile and efficient energy network.

For additional details, please visit www.starcharge.com

