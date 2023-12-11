CADIA Announces Initial Findings from Transportation Industry Diversity Study

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The transportation industry still lags behind the U.S. workforce in overall employment for women and racially/ethnically diverse talent, according to Driving Diversity: Unlocking the Power of Diverse Workforces for the Future of the Transportation Industry, a comprehensive industry survey from CADIA, KPMG LLP and MICHauto. Initial findings from the study were released today.

"We're thrilled to release findings from this first-of-its-kind study," said Cheryl Thompson, Founder and CEO of CADIA. "To get to where you want to go, you must figure out where you are, and this study provides us with the information we need to measure progress in DEI over time and collectively work on outcome-centered goals. While the industry is moving forward, there is still work to be done."

Key findings from the study include:

Thirty-one percent of the transportation industry workforce is racially/ethnically diverse, compared to 38% of the overall U.S. workforce.

Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino workers have relatively high representation in Manufacturing and Operations but are underrepresented in leadership roles compared to their share of the industry workforce.

Women make up 24% of the workforce in the transportation industry but 47% of the overall U.S. workforce.

Attrition rates for diverse workers are generally higher than that of the industry average.

Representation of women among Executive, Senior Leadership and Manager roles (23%) is largely proportional to representation of women in the industry workforce (24%).

CADIA, a mission driven organization focused on advancing diverse talent in the transportation and defense industries, was selected by MICHauto to perform the study alongside KPMG. Driving Diversity will establish critically needed baseline data within functional areas and leadership levels for women and racially/ethnically diverse groups.

Results from the Driving Diversity study reflect information collected from 40 companies in the transportation industry covering over 690,000 employees. Twenty companies (covering over 110,000 employees) responded to the survey, including automotive suppliers, defense companies and automotive dealership groups. Secondary data was reviewed from a total of 20 companies within the automotive, transportation and defense industries, including OEMs and suppliers.

"To build on its progress toward a diverse workforce, organizations in the transportation industry must continue to prioritize efforts to attract and retain a diverse workforce and develop initiatives that drive equitable access to career development opportunities and ensure an inclusive environment where people feel a sense of belonging," said Kristine Coogan, Principal at KPMG.

The initial results will be shared at a virtual event hosted by CADIA, KPMG and MICHauto on Monday, December 11, 2023. The full version of the report will be released in the first quarter of 2024. Future studies will be conducted biennially to identify trends, monitor progress and gauge the success of industry initiatives.

"Michigan is the leader and global epicenter for mobility research, engineering, and manufacturing. It is also essential that we lead and set an example for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our industry," said Glenn Stevens Jr., Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President of Automotive and Mobility Initiatives at the Detroit Regional Chamber. "It is past time for our industry to reflect -- increasingly in leadership positions -- the meaningful contributions of all who have been part of its growth and success, especially women and people of color. MICHauto is proud not only to help bring this data to life, but also to participate in mobilizing the positive changes it will inspire."

MICHauto's support of this report is part of its High-Tech Talent Strategy to strengthen Michigan's global competitiveness in the automotive, mobility, and technology industries. That broader initiative is being funded by a grant through the State of Michigan's Mobility Futures Initiative with a goal of growing high-tech talent in Michigan and bringing to life the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification's MI Future Mobility Plan.

For more information about the Diversity Study or to participate, please visit the CADIA website or contact Margaret Baxter at margaret@cadia.org.

About CADIA

The Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion and Advancement was launched in 2017 with the idea that diverse talent had long been overlooked and undervalued in the automotive industry. CADIA set out to create avenues of success for people of all diversity dimensions in automotive by providing professional development opportunities. A mission driven organization, CADIA provides Diversity, Equity & Inclusion tools, networks, insights, and practical advice to companies in the auto-mobility space in order to double the number of diverse leaders in automotive by 2030. To learn more, visit cadia.org.

About MICHauto

MICHauto promotes, retains, and grows Michigan's signature industry as the state's only automotive, mobility, and technology cluster association. MICHauto provides a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to engage in advocacy, discuss industry priorities, improve the high-tech talent outlook, and create an innovation-friendly environment to support next-generation mobility developments. As the automotive and mobility industry continues to evolve, MICHauto serves as a trusted advisor and representative for the industry, ensuring Michigan maintains its global leadership and competitiveness. Learn more at michauto.org.

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

