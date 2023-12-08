This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including holiday hazards for pets and those celebrating with alcohol.
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 103,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 5.6%
"Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024."
- Protect your pets from common, and potentially costly, holiday hazards
While enjoying favorite foods and seasonal décor, pet parents should be mindful of holiday hazards that may prompt unplanned veterinary visits. Nationwide® pet insurance analyzed its database of more than 1.2 million insured pets and released its most common claims and average claim costs for medical conditions that can carry increased risk during the holidays.
- Leading U.S. Jewish Organizations Launch 'The 10/7 Project,' a New Centralized Communications Operation to Promote Continued U.S. Bipartisan Support for Israel; Push for Accurate, Complete Coverage of Israel-Hamas War; Stronger Focus on Oct. 7 Victims and Hostages
The 10/7 Project is led by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
- Habitat for Humanity helped more than 13.4 million people build or improve a place to call home during past year
A safe, affordable, and decent place to live often means improved health outcomes, employment and education, and in the face of a warming planet, housing can also be part of the fight against climate change.
- United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye to provide four million meals to support emergency humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Tesfaye's contribution comes amid a critical moment in WFP's response efforts, as it races to feed more than one million Gazans on the verge of starvation. Since the crisis began on October 7th, WFP has provided food assistance to more than 764,000 Palestinians in coordination with other UN agencies and local and regional implementing partners.
- Girl Rising Announces Open Letter from Future Rising Fellows Ahead of COP28
The letter emphasizes the need for an inclusive and cooperative negotiation process and urges leaders to prioritize climate education globally. It also calls on developed countries to fulfill their commitment to contribute an annual $100 billion USD to support climate activities in developing nations, particularly for adaptation and resilience.
- Parents Voicing Ever Stronger Concerns About Risks to Children's Safety Online, From Social Media to Artificial Intelligence to Strangers, New Study Finds
More than 75% of parents think tech companies and government need to do a better job protecting children from dangerous online content, according to a survey from the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
- NIAAA: The Truth About Holiday Spirits
Many of us look forward to celebrations during the holidays, yet it is also a time when some people are more likely to drink beyond their limits than at other times of the year. Some people will experience adverse consequences that range from fights to falls to traffic crashes.
- Poll: Republicans and Democrats Share Same Challenges to Family Life, but Diverge When Considering Challenges of Other Families
Democrats express more concern about stress on parents and the cost of raising a family, for example, while Republicans worry about single parenting and a decline in religious faith. The opposing views applied to attitudes on marriage as well.
- Dr Pepper® Introduces the Winners of the 15th Annual Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway Dr Pepper®, which has awarded over $17.5 million to support students' educational goals in the last 15 years, gave $730,000 in tuition over the course of the weekend including $100,000 to each of the winners in the five conference championship game tosses.
- Education Cannot Wait Announces US$325,000 Grant to Support Survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence Through Innovative Education Initiative
New ECW Acceleration Facility grant, delivered by the Global Survivors Fund, will provide quality education as a form of reparation for survivors of Boko Haram's conflict-related sexual violence and children born of war in Nigeria.
Read more of the latest policy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNpolicy and @prnedu on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire