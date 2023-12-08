The Haven Detox Expands with New Location in West Memphis, Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haven Detox , a leading provider of comprehensive detoxification and addiction treatment services, announced the opening of its newest detox facility in West Memphis , Arkansas, today. This strategic expansion highlights The Haven's commitment to providing accessible and high-quality care to communities grappling with substance use disorder.

The Haven Detox (PRNewswire)

The new facility is designed to provide a safe, nurturing environment for individuals beginning their journey to recovery. The Haven continues its mission to provide holistic, patient-centered care by offering a full spectrum of services, including medically supervised detox, inpatient residential, individual and group therapy, and aftercare planning.

Since its founding, The Haven Detox has become renowned for its progressive approach to addiction treatment, seamlessly integrating evidence-based therapies with holistic wellness practices. The new West Memphis facility will uphold this innovative tradition, delivering a comprehensive suite of services. These services include mindfulness training, nutritional counseling, and traditional detox programs, creating a well-rounded and effective approach to addiction treatment.

To learn more about The Haven Detox West Memphis, visit https://arkansasrecovery.com/

About The Haven Detox:

The Haven Detox, located in Florida, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts, is a leading detoxification, addiction treatment, and primary mental health care provider. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, their mission is to create a safe, supportive, and medically supervised environment for individuals seeking assistance in overcoming addiction and achieving lasting recovery or improved mental health. The Haven Detox offers extensive services, including medical detox, inpatient mental health treatment, individual and group therapy, family counseling, and aftercare planning, designed to guide patients toward recovery and mental well-being.

About Haven Health Management:

Haven Health Management is a leading addiction and mental health treatment service provider nationwide. With a network of facilities that includes detox centers, residential treatment centers, and outpatient programs, Haven Health Management is dedicated to helping individuals achieve long-term recovery from addiction. For more information, visit https://havenhealthmgmt.org/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Haven Detox