Brazilian Wax Craze Takes the US by Storm: Mahokena Brazilian Wax Leads as a Top Franchise Choice

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long a staple of Brazilian beauty culture, body waxing has officially embedded itself in the USA, according to a polling of women living in the country. A recent study, published in Jama Dermatology by the American Medical Association, reveals fascinating insights into the hair removal habits of women in the United States. Traditionally seen as a women's domain, the study also notes a growing trend of men frequenting salons for waxing services.

The research delves into various aspects, such as when and why women opt for waxing and the areas most likely to get treatment. An interesting finding is that waxing is increasingly considered part of a regular hygiene routine, moving beyond a mere aesthetic choice.

Amidst this growing trend, 'Brazilian-style' hair removal is soaring in popularity in the U.S., with certain businesses standing out. Leading the pack is Mahokena Brazilian Wax, a Brazilian franchise established over 20 year ago and renowned for its unique, 100% natural wax made from chocolate, honey extracts, and medicinal herbs. This special formula promises a less painful waxing experience, skin-friendly application, and hypoallergenic properties.

Franchisee Patrícia Ximenes, based in Florida, shares her enthusiasm: "After following the company founder's free training on YouTube, I knew I wanted to work with Mahokena Brazilian Wax. It's not just a product; it's a comprehensive business model. My clients are thrilled with it, and it's been a game-changer for me."

Poliana Sicchieri, the visionary founder and CEO of Mahokena Brazilian Wax, is thrilled with the impact her company has on franchisees and is delighted with the positive reception from the discerning American market. "Our growth is rooted in quality, and it's gratifying to see how many franchisees have thrived by believing in our potential," she remarks.

The Brazilian wax trend in the U.S. shows no signs of slowing down, and Mahokena Brazilian Wax is at the forefront, revolutionizing the industry one franchise at a time.

