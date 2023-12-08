A-GAME Teams up with Celebrity Chef and TV Personality Scott Conant

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. ("A-GAME") is proud to announce its latest completed agreement with American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author Scott Conant, naming him as a brand ambassador. This partnership revolves around expertise, years of experience, and a passion for quality products. Conant is bringing fresh ideas and a unique perspective to the framework of A-GAME. This partnership represents limitless possibilities and potential growth for both parties.

Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, pure Icelandic glacier water, and a variety of delicious flavors.

"As a James Beard award winner and host on the Food Network, Scott has climbed Mt. Everest as a professional. A-GAME is humbled and honored to begin working with Scott as a new brand ambassador/influencer. This partnership represents another industry leader joining the A-GAME team and we are excited about the future," said A-GAME's Chairman of the Board, Johnny Damon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion.

Chef Scott Conant opened his first restaurant, L'Impero, located in Manhattan in 2002. The restaurant received a three-star review from The New York Times, praise from beloved publications like Gourmet and Food & Wine and was named "Best New Restaurant" by the James Beard Foundation. L'Impero proved to be a huge success and by 2004 Conant was awarded the title of "Best New Chef" by Food & Wine. In 2008, Conant founded the first Scarpetta restaurant in New York City. While no longer affiliated, he grew the Scarpetta brand nationally, with multiple locations. Throughout the years, Conant continued to bring his vision to life opening up additional restaurant concepts in places like Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona; Monticello, New York; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Conant is known to fans worldwide for his Food Network appearances, including his long-running role as a judge on "Chopped" for over a decade and frequently co-hosts "Beat Bobby Flay." In addition, Conant has made numerous guest appearances on "The Today Show," "Rachael Ray Show," and "Good Morning America," among others. He has published four cookbooks to date: Bold Italian, New Italian Cooking, The Scarpetta Cookbook, and most recently, Peace, Love & Pasta.

Scott Conant commented, "Growing up as an avid baseball fan and having this opportunity to collaborate with some of the industry's titans was a no brainer. As a chef, taste is everything to me; A-GAME not only fits the bill from a flavor perspective, but hits the mark as a health conscious-beverage with natural sweeteners. Whether I'm cooking in the kitchen, swimming laps as my weekly workout, or shuffling my daughters to school, A-GAME has been my go-to for rehydration."

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME.

To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com .

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at mcaraway@drinkagame.com .

About Scott Conant

Scott Conant is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality. With a career spanning more than 35 years, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. His portfolio of acclaimed restaurants includes Mora Italian (Phoenix, AZ), The Americano (Scottsdale, AZ and Atlanta, GA), and Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills (Monticello, NY). As Chef Conant embarks on new opportunities, he looks forward to continuing to share his enduring philosophy that emphasizes the beauty of simplicity.

To learn more, visit www.scottconant.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Irene Chiang at pr@scottconant.com .

