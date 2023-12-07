Qianhai Becomes a New Epitome of China's Green Development

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green development is a crucial lens for the world to observe China's high-quality development. At the recent Qianhai Global Investment Promotion and Talent Conference, Qianhai introduced the new Six Agglomerations. It is believed that environmentally-friendly enterprises and investments in green industries will see more development opportunities in Qianhai.

Green development is accelerating in Qianhai, making the area a new epitome of China's low-carbon development. The Qianhai Cooperation Zone has thoroughly promoted green buildings in regional construction and development, focusing on the intensive and extensive development of green buildings, according to Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone. In that way, it has been seeking a sustainable urban development model under high-intensity development.

Qianhai has established a cross-industry and cross-sectoral management and control mechanism across the chain in the field of green buildings, which has presented remarkable results. According to the latest data, a total of 48 projects in Qianhai have been awarded the Green Building Design Label, with a cumulative increase of 6.907 million square meters of green building area. Compared to cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, Qianhai has set itself as a frontrunner in terms of the new area density and growth rate of green buildings.

At the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of China released the latest typical cases of comprehensive planning and policies on its official website, which included the Construction of a Large-scale Demonstration Area for High-Star Green Buildings launched by the China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Shenzhen Qianhai Shekou Area.

Promoting green building development is just one way for Qianhai to accelerate regional low-carbon construction. The construction of a regional centralized cooling system is another key approach to building Qianhai into an energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly urban area with low energy consumption, low pollution, and low emissions.

Shenzhen Qianhai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shenzhen Qianhai Development Investment Holding Co., Ltd., undertakes the investment, construction, and operation of the regional centralized cooling system. The representative of the company stated in an interview, "The construction of Qianhai's centralized cooling system has offered a very meaningful 'Qianhai model' that is worth learning from and promoting for the development of green buildings."

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) serves as a pivotal gateway connecting domestic and international markets. In the GBA, ports constitute a key component for Qianhai to connect with the world and a focal point of Qianhai's low-carbon development. Mawan Smart Port in Qianhai has incorporated green, low-carbon, and smart elements, utilizing green and low-carbon systems to achieve green development and comprehensive environmental protection. It is estimated that the port can reduce carbon emissions by 90% per year compared to traditional ports, including a reduction of approximately 1350 tons of nitrogen dioxide, 450 tons of carbon monoxide, and 15 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions.

Industry insiders predict that Qianhai's green development practices will set an impactful model for the GBA and even other parts of China. It is believed that in the low-carbon transition, Qianhai will lead the way and catalyze the GBA to enhance the overall quality of its green development.

View original content:

SOURCE Authority of Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone