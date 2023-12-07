INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eagle") (NASDAQ: EGRX).

Berger Montague Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berger Montague) (PRNewswire)

Eagle is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, as well as oncology.

On November 9, 2023, Eagle disclosed that it would not be able to timely file its quarterly report for the second quarter of 2023 because it required additional time to complete its review of potential adjustments relating to the reporting of sales of PEMFEXY.

On this news, the price of Eagle shares fell $4.16 per share, or 30%, to close at $9.54 per share on November 9, 2023.

Then, on November 29, 2023, Eagle disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Eagle's President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Tarriff, was resigning and that the board of directors accepted the resignation "[a]fter consideration of various alternatives, including termination with or without cause."

On this news, Eagle's share price fell $2.55, or 31%, to close at $5.68 per share on November 29, 2023.

If you are an Eagle investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: James Maro at jmaro@bm.net or (267) 637-3176, or Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015 or CLICK HERE .

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding Eagle is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts:

James Maro, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(267) 637-3176

jmaro@bm.net

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bm.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berger Montague