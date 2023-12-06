Powerful Research Illuminates Art's Impact on Affordable Housing

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP.art , a division of Artrepreneur , announces the publication of their latest white paper, " The Power of Art in Affordable Housing, " a results-oriented deep dive into the transformative power of art in the affordable housing industry.

Pulling from diverse examples like ancient Roman frescos and contemporary murals, this exploration also mines science and psychology for additional evidence, culminating in the conclusion that smart investments in art curation lead to impactful resident experiences and a better quality of life. Artrepreneur CEO Grace Cho explains, "As many developers and designers have told us, art is a crucial final step in the design process that takes significant time, a challenge in the affordable housing sector. By partnering with us, they secure art that elevates the living spaces and enhances the residents' well-being."

By avoiding shortcuts when selecting art, the affordable housing industry is able to create powerful emotional experiences that foster a sense of community and belonging while simultaneously integrating the local culture. From enhancing personal connections with the community to supporting emotional health, Artrepreneur effectively demonstrates that prioritizing art in affordable housing elevates these spaces and makes them more than just a place to live.

About Artrepreneur and ATP.art Artrepreneur is a marketplace and platform that empowers a global collective of 130,000 artists and connects affordable housing art buyers with curated works. ATP.art is a full-service art consultancy for leading affordable housing projects and the first platform for the arts to earn Certified B Corporation status.

