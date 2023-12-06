Petauri™ Elects William Fleming and James Robinson to Its Board of Directors

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform expands board leadership with experts in health insurance, public health policy, and life sciences innovation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri Health, a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that two highly regarded healthcare executives, William Fleming and James Robinson, have been elected as members of the company's Board of Directors.

With a nearly 30-year track record at Humana, Dr Fleming is passionate about simplifying healthcare, providing value to consumers, and fostering high-performing teams. Currently the company's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, William develops and strengthens relationships with government partners to impact public health policy. He also oversees the company's Humana Military members, along with Humana's Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). During his tenure at Humana, William has led various divisions, focusing on clinical integration and improving health outcomes. As a member of Humana's Management Team, he reports to the President and CEO, contributing to Humana's mission of enhancing healthcare and clinical quality.

William received his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy, where he went on to receive his Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD). He also holds a BA in General Studies from Transylvania University, with an emphasis in biology and economics. William has held numerous prior board/trustee appointments with various pharmacy and charity organizations. Recognizing his commitment to further developing the industry, William was named a Fellow in the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (FAMCP).

Over his 30-year career in the healthcare industry, James has experienced nearly every aspect of the field, to which he brings a relentless drive to make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients and their families suffering from some of the most devastating medical conditions, including cancer and urological disease. The 2023 recipient of PM360's Trailblazer Award for CEO of the Year (Life Sciences Manufacturer), James is an advisor to BridgeBio, a board member of Eledon Pharmaceuticals and of UroGen Pharma, and was most recently CEO and a board member of Urovant Sciences.

Prior to his work with Urovant Sciences, James held executive leadership positions at Paragon Biosciences, Alkermes, and Astellas. He began his career, in 1992, at Schering-Plough after receiving his BS in Marketing from DePaul University.

"William and Jim bring strategic vision, a track record of successful executive leadership of high-growth businesses, and relevant commercial expertise to the Petauri Board," said Dan Renick, CEO of Petauri. "They will be highly valued guiding voices as Petauri continues its rapid growth trajectory."

About Petauri Health

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tenn. Founded by Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform recently acquired The Kinetix Group and seeks to actively acquire and combine additional best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, patient services, and data and analytics. Over time, Oak Hill aims to invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The resulting platform will work with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances, and seamlessly support these clients with data-driven, digital-forward solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a longstanding private equity firm focused on the North America middle-market. Over the past 35+ years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised approximately $20 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments, invested in approximately 100 companies, and completed more than 340 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $60 billion. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing in the following dedicated industry sectors: Media & Communications, Industrials, Services, and Consumer. The Firm implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation in partnership with management to build franchises of lasting value. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com

