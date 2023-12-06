NewLink "Energy Brain" Becoming Highlight at COP28, with Two Practice Cases Serving as Benchmarks for Pollution and Carbon Emission Reduction

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment and Energy Foundation China held the China Pavilion themed by "Synergy of Pollution and Carbon Emission Reduction: Achieve Progress in Environment, Climate and Economy" during the UNFCCC COP28. Zhao Yingmin, head of the China Climate Change Negotiation Delegation and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Tian Chengchuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Center for Environmental Education and Communications of Ministry of Ecology and Environment and other guest were present at the pavilion. Zhai Yubo, General Manager of NewLink Carbon Neutrality Business Division, served as the representative of typical enterprise in the industry for pollution and carbon emission reduction and shared NewLink's experience in relevant sectors.

Zhai shared with the attendees the innovative solutions and two practical cases of NewLink in responding to climate change and promoting green and low-carbon development. The pavilion has attracted representatives from governments, media, universities, research institutions, relevant enterprises, non-governmental organizations and other sectors to discuss the ways to achieve the synergy of pollution and carbon emission reduction, in a bid to provide practical solutions for global climate change and ecological environment governance.

During his presentation, Zhai introduced NewLink's digital "Energy Brain" project. In order to solve problems of high energy consumption, high emissions and mismatched supply and demand in the energy industry, the Energy Brain Innovation Project comprehensively optimizes the operation, transaction and macro-scheduling of the energy industry based on data foundation and technical capabilities, and improves the stability and efficiency of the transportation energy network. He also emphasized that the energy brain provides not only solutions to pollution and carbon emission reduction for the energy industry, but also strong support for all-win outcome in environment, climate and economy.

As one of the practical cases of the Energy Brain Innovation Project, Zhai Yubo also shared the green and low-carbon comprehensive energy supply project by NewLink in Anji County, Zhejiang Province. Through its cooperation with NewLink, Anji County has built the world's leading model "PV-storage-charging-swapping" project for heavy-duty trucks. With the help of the Energy Brain, it has enabled the intelligent and comprehensive application of various energy forms such as PV power generation, energy storage, charging and battery swapping, and promoted the green and low-carbon transformation of transportation energy. After the project is completed, it is estimated that its annual power generation will be 4.328 million kWh, saving 1,358.9 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon emission by about 3,580.5 tons.

Persisting in development before breakthroughs in energy transformation, Zhai Yubo also introduced the NEWLINKS Project of NewLink in the cooperation with Anhui Province Energy Group Company Limited. Located in Hefei, Anhui Province, the project has an investment of RMB 103 million and a floor area of 11,698 square meters, marking the first in Anhui and nationally leading "oil-gas-electricity-hydrogen-service" integrated energy port. With the technological innovation of the Energy Brain, the NEWLINKS Project has achieved the mutual interconnection of the internal micro-grid and the electrical grid, which is of great demonstration significance for the "source-grid-load-storage" integration. Compared with traditional gas stations, the NEWLINKS Project can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 16,647 tons per station every year, equivalent to about 6,658 tons of standard coal, and the carbon dioxide emission of 7,230 oil trucks in one year.

Zhai Yubo said that as a typical enterprise in the industry, NewLink will keep striving to improve the stability and efficiency of the global transportation energy network, and contribute to the all-win outcome in environment, climate and economy through technological innovation and cross-industry cooperation. Meanwhile, NewLink has actively promoted international cooperation. During the COP, it cooperated with Dubai Chamber of Commerce to establish the NewLink Exhibition Hall, in a bid to show the international community that Chinese enterprises have fulfilled their commitments and taken practical actions to cope with climate change, and share replicated and promoted models and experience of protection of climate and environment by enterprises in China. He also called on the global energy businesses to pay close attention to climate change and ecological environment, and work together to meet challenges and create a better future.

Sabrina Wang , wangxuedong@newlink.com CONTACT:

View original content:

SOURCE NewLink