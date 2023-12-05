WiMi Announced Self-Improving Situational Awareness for Human-Robot-Collaboration Using Intelligent Digital Twin

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed a self-improvement situational awareness for human-robot-collaboration using intelligent digital twin, which combines human expertise and experience with the robot's capabilities of data analysis and simulation, to achieve a deeper understanding and more accurate prediction of the physical system through the perception of its own state and environmental changes, and to continuously improve its performance and efficiency through automatic optimization. This technology is to improve the adaptive capability of the intelligent digital twin, so that it can sense and adapt to the changing work environment and collaborative situation in real time, and continuously improve its performance and efficiency, to provide better support and optimization solutions.

The scope of WiMi's self-improvement situational awareness for human-computer-collaboration using intelligent digital twins covers a wide range of aspects such as intelligent digital twins, human-robot collaboration, self-improvement, and situational awareness to optimize the performance of a system through modeling and simulation, intelligence and automation, learning and optimization, and real-time sensing and understanding of the system.

This is an innovative technology. It utilizes data interaction with real systems to achieve awareness and analysis of the system condition, timely detection of problems, and continuous learning and improvement to achieve improved performance of the intelligent digital twin system and more efficient and intelligent work and decision support. This is of great significance for improving productivity, optimizing resource utilization, and enhancing user experience.

The logic behind self-improving situational awareness in the intelligent digital twin:

Data collection and analysis: The system collects and analyzes a large amount of real-time data, including sensor data, user feedback, and so on. By analyzing these data, the system can understand its working status, performance indicators, and user needs and feedback, so as to identify problems and propose directions for improvement.

Model update and optimization: Based on the collected data, the system will update its model and algorithm to adapt to new demands. For example, in intelligent robots, the system continuously optimizes the robot's actions and execution capabilities by analyzing the user's operations and feedback to improve the robot's work efficiency and user experience.

Intelligent decision support: By self-improving situational awareness, the system can provide better decision support. The system can analyze the current working state and environmental conditions, predict future development trends, and give appropriate suggestions and decisions. For example, in an intelligent transportation system, the system can analyze traffic flow and road conditions, predict congestion, and provide optimal route planning and traffic control strategies.

WiMi's self-improvement situational awareness for human-robot-collaboration using intelligent digital twin combines artificial intelligence with digital twin technology to provide a more efficient and effective solution for human-robot collaboration more efficiently and intelligently. By collecting and analyzing key data, the intelligent digital twin can sense the effect of human-robot collaboration in real-time and make self-improvement based on the feedback information, thus providing a more efficient and smarter way of collaboration to support and help human-robot collaboration in various fields. With the continuous progress of technology and the expansion of applications, it will bring more efficient, intelligent and sustainable development for human-computer collaboration.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.