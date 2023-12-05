VIIRL Marketing Awarded Yelp's Advertising Partner of the Year!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIIRL Marketing has been awarded by Yelp as Advertising Partner of the Year at the inaugural Yelp Advertising Partner Awards , a testament to their innovative approach and remarkable client outcomes. This award recognizes VIIRL's dedication to helping businesses maximize their results on Yelp through advanced analytics and innovative proprietary technology.

"To be awarded Partner of the Year by our client's testimony and authenticated by Yelp, the undisputed authority in connecting people with great local businesses, is true validation of our commitment to performance and the people we serve," said Marcus Piazzisi, CEO of VIIRL. "Thanks to Yelp for their unwavering support over the last five years, to the dedicated VIIRL team, and to our clients that depend on our proprietary tech, data, and expertise to deliver on their most consequential goals."

The recognition comes after years of a successful partnership with Yelp, during which VIIRL has consistently demonstrated their commitment to client success by generating outstanding results for hundreds of clients across various industries. The agency's unique blend of innovative technology and strategic marketing expertise has significantly improved clients' performance on Yelp, one of the world's largest platforms for local business advertising.

Yelp Partner Sales Director Ryanne O'Donnell says, "For half a decade, VIIRL has proven themselves as a trusted Yelp advertising partner by generating outstanding results for the hundreds of clients they service on the Yelp platform. We look forward to many more years of success with the VIIRL team, and are proud to honor them as a Partner of the Year."

With this accolade, VIIRL cements its position as a trusted partner and leader in the advertising industry that prioritizes data-driven decision-making and cutting-edge technology solutions.

About VIIRL:

VIIRL is a forward-thinking marketing agency specializing in driving customer engagement through innovative solutions. With a strong focus on data analytics and proprietary technology, VIIRL enables businesses to maximize their online presence and achieve unparalleled results.



