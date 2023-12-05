Telehealth Utilization Decreased in September 2023 Nationally and in Every US Census Region

In September 2023, Hypertension Became the Top-Ranked Asynchronous Telehealth Diagnosis Nationally, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the national level and in every US census region, telehealth utilization decreased in September 2023, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The decline followed an increase nationally and in every region in August. Nationally, the decrease in September was 9.3 percent (a decline from 5.4 percent of medical claim lines in August to 4.9 percent in September).1 The largest decrease, however, was in the Midwest, where utilization fell 15.0 percent. In the West telehealth utilization fell 14.7 percent, and in the Northeast the decrease was 8.2 percent. The South had the smallest decrease, 7.0 percent. The data include claims for the privately insured population and Medicare Advantage but exclude Medicare Fee-for-Service and Medicaid.

Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, September 2023 (PRNewswire)

Asynchronous Telehealth

In September, for the first time in 2023, hypertension ranked in first place among asynchronous telehealth diagnoses nationally.2 It had ranked in second place in the earlier months of the year. In September, hypertension increased in its share of asynchronous telehealth claim lines nationally and in every region. It ranked first that month in the Midwest, Northeast and West and second in the South.

In September, diabetes mellitus entered the national top five rankings of asynchronous telehealth diagnoses (at number five) for the first time in 2023.

Top Five Telehealth Diagnoses

In September 2023, COVID-19 entered the rankings of the top five telehealth diagnoses in the Midwest (at number four) and fell out of the rankings in the South and West. COVID-19 remained in second place in the Northeast, the same rank as in August. Nationally, COVID-19 fell from third to fourth place.

In September, the percentage of telehealth claim lines for mental health conditions continued to decrease nationally and in every region, as it had in August. However, mental health conditions remained the number one telehealth diagnosis nationally and in every region, as it had since March 2020.

Audio-Only Telehealth Usage

In September 2023, as in previous months, rural areas showed higher utilization of audio-only telehealth than urban areas in every region except the South, where the pattern was reversed. Audio-only telehealth utilization increased in both rural and urban areas in every region and nationally, except for urban areas of the South, which had a decrease of 14.4 percent, and urban areas nationally, which had a decrease of 4.1 percent.

Telehealth Cost Corner

For September 2023, the Telehealth Cost Corner spotlighted the cost of CPT®3 90846, 50-minute family psychotherapy without patient. Nationally, the median charge amount for this service when rendered via telehealth was $181.19, and the median allowed amount was $111.82.4

About the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker

Launched in May 2020 as a free service, the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses FAIR Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. An interactive map of the four US census regions allows the user to view an infographic on telehealth in a specific month in the nation as a whole or in individual regions. Each infographic shows month-to-month changes in volume of telehealth claim lines and audio-only telehealth usage (urban versus rural); the Telehealth Cost Corner, which presents a specific telehealth procedure code with its median charge amount and median allowed amount; and that month's top five telehealth diagnoses and top five diagnoses via asynchronous telehealth.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "We welcome sharing these varying windows into telehealth utilization as it continues to evolve. This is one of the many ways we pursue our healthcare transparency mission."

For the Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker, click here.

About FAIR Health

1 A claim line is an individual service or procedure listed on an insurance claim.

2 Asynchronous telehealth is telehealth in which data are stored and forwarded (e.g., blood pressure or other cardiac-related readings transmitted electronically; A1c levels transmitted electronically).

3 CPT © 2023 American Medical Association (AMA). All rights reserved.

4 A charge amount is the provider's undiscounted fee, which a patient may have to pay when the patient is uninsured, or when the patient chooses to go to a provider who does not belong to the patient's plan's network. An allowed amount is the total negotiated, in-network fee paid to the provider under an insurance plan. It includes the amount that the health plan pays and the part the patient pays under the plan's in-network cost-sharing provisions (e.g., copay or coinsurance if the patient has met the deductible).

