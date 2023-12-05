ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year running, Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, invites consumers to commit to the #FreshIntentions Challenge, a 30-day online and social campaign that helps support wellness intentions for the new year. By providing daily inspiration, information and incentives, Fresh Express is making it easier – and more fun than ever – for consumers to make healthy choices and achieve their 2024 goals.

Fresh Express Supports Consumers’ 2024 Wellness Resolutions with Annual Fresh Intentions Challenge (PRNewswire)

During the campaign, Fresh Express will post a new challenge every day and ask consumers to share a picture of their completed challenge with the hashtag #FreshIntentions on social media or via a submission form on the Fresh Express website. Participants have a chance to win weekly prizes, including gift cards and pickleball sets and more. Five grand prize winners will receive a $1,000 gift card, a one-year paid subscription to a wellness app, a pickleball set, and Fresh Express branded items.

Fresh Express offers more than 100 varieties of innovative and healthy salads to support consumers as they work towards meeting or maintaining their wellness goals, ranging from fresh, leafy greens to premium, chef-crafted chopped salad kits, like the French Blue Cheese Salad Kit and the Twisted Caesar Enchilada Caesar Chopped Salad Kit. The brand's website also offers more than 330 online recipes, such as this Roasted Cauliflower and Potato Spinach Salad recipe and this Avocado Farro Mexican Salad recipe, so consumers can easily find delicious, nutritious and convenient mealtime inspiration for any occasion.

"Although many of us start the new year with wellness resolutions, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming," said Robin Bell, Marketing Manager at Fresh Express. "By committing to the daily Fresh Intentions challenges, such as drinking more water or getting more greens in by using our fresh and nutritious salad kits and blends, consumers can begin making healthier choices in fun yet achievable ways and set themselves up for success."

The Fresh Intentions campaign will be live January 8 – February 6, 2024 and will be further supported by digital advertising and influencer content. Consumers who sign up for the challenge before December 15, 2023 will also receive early access to the Fresh Intentions Challenge checklist and Fresh Express coupons (while supplies last).

Learn more about the Fresh Express #FreshIntentions Challenge at https://www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

