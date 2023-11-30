Net at Work Names Channel Veteran Nancy Teixeira as Executive Vice President Corporate Development

Teixeira, a former Microsoft and Sage Channel executive, will oversee mergers and acquisitions and expansion of Net at Work's industry-leading Partner Alliance Program.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, North America's largest provider of next-generation, digital operations platform technology solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that industry leader Nancy Teixeira has joined the company as executive vice president corporate development. In this newly formed role, Teixeira will oversee mergers and acquisitions, as well as lend her expertise to the expansion of the Net at Work Partner Alliance Program.

"Bringing someone of Nancy's professional caliber to our executive team underscores our commitment to building the best channel program available through a technology advisor," said Net at Work Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alex Solomon. "Nancy is a known and highly esteemed leader within the partner ecosystem. Her proven channel expertise, combined with our extensive resources and top-rated, comprehensive software portfolio, gives resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), software selection consultants and other channel partners everything they need to successfully serve their customers and achieve their own growth or acquisition initiatives."

Texeira's hire represents a major strategic move by Net at Work toward advancing its Partner Alliance Program, which has grown to some 300 partners, including Sage resellers, MSPs, professional services consultants and others, is expected to expand further with Teixeira's involvement.

Texeira joins Net at Work having established deep credibility and trust throughout the channel partner industry. For more than 20 years, she has led teams focused on delivering channel success for some of the world's leading business application software publishers, including Microsoft and Sage. She previously served as senior vice president of partner strategy and sales for Sage North America. Prior to that, Teixeira spent more than 10 years at Microsoft in leadership roles that spanned partner development, product marketing and sales. A proven leader, she has been named in CRN's Women of the Channel, Channel Chiefs and Power 100.

"In this new role, I will work within an ecosystem to which I feel intensely connected," Teixeira said. "I'll be doing what I do best and love to do, which is developing win-win outcomes with the partner community and fostering the finest end-to-end channel relationships only available through Net at Work. It's an exciting time to be joining Net at Work, following the recent investment in the company by Lovell Minnick Partners. Add to that a stellar team, a great culture and an inspirational mission, and joining Net at Work was the easiest decision I've made in a long time."

Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, business services and financial technology companies. Its growth investment will propel Net at Work's expansion and enhance its ability to deliver innovative technology solutions to businesses across the globe.

Similarly, Net at Work's industry-leading Partner Alliance Program helps MSPs and other partner types begin developing new revenue in as little as 45 days. There is no cost to the partner, who receives training and support from Net at Work's technology experts and access to top software publishers as they work with clients to align information systems with business objectives. Net at Work's Partner Alliance Program enables participants to expand their role as a trusted advisor, resulting in increased client retention and engagement, growth opportunities and new, recurring revenue streams.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest SMB technology advisors. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

