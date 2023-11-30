Karman Space & Defense Broadens Metallic Forming Capabilities: Unveils Fully-Automated Spin Forming Machine for Space and Defense Applications

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karman Space & Defense ("Karman"), a market leader for mission-critical systems, announced today a significant expansion to its metallic forming capabilities with the addition of their Fully-Automated Spin Forming Machine. Building upon the solid foundation of over 45 years of flight-critical hardware experience, including precision brake forming, the new Spin Forming Machine is based out of Karman's AMRO division located in South El Monte, CA. The machine has been meticulously engineered and is set to redefine the production of critical hardware for space exploration missions and next-generation defense applications demanding the highest standards for reliability and performance.

Fully-Automated Spin Forming Machine for Space and Defense Applications

Karman's cutting-edge spin forming machine is equipped with an advanced heat management system featuring robotic heating and infrared cameras, setting a new standard in precision, consistency, and efficiency. The result is a product with superior properties and quality control compared to traditional metal spinning with manual torch methods. Furthermore, the machine offers a wide range of forming capabilities catering to complex geometries and a variety of materials including high-strength alloys and exotic metals for applications including: missile nose cones, liquid fuel tanks, pressurant tank hemispheres, as well as components for maritime and land combat systems.

"This expansion represents another pivotal moment in Karman's commitment to advancing aerospace and defense technologies and ensures that we remain at the forefront of delivering critical components with the utmost precision and efficiency," said Tony Koblinski, Karman's CEO.

"Our new Spin Forming machine underscores our unparalleled expertise and relentless determination to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers while maintaining the highest quality standards," said AMRO division president, Mike Riley.

About Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense is a concept-to-production solutions provider for the Space and Defense industry's most complex and mission-critical systems, including crewed-space flight and hypersonic missions. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA, with facilities in Washington, Alabama, and Washington DC, Karman brings together industry-leading capabilities, advanced technologies, and the multi-decade history of its four business divisions, AAE Aerospace, AEC, AMRO, and Systima. For more information, visit our website Karman-SD.com.

Karman Space & Defense: Fully-Automated Spin Forming Machine (PRNewswire)

Spin Forming machine equipped with an advanced heat management system featuring robotic heating and infrared cameras. (PRNewswire)

Karman Space & Defense - Logo (PRNewsfoto/Karman Space & Defense) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karman Space & Defense