Fannie Mae Receives 'Equality 100 Award' from Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Company Scores 100 on 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index for Ninth Consecutive Year
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae(OTCQB: FNMA) today announced it has been recognized with the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, receiving a score of 100 on its 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the ninth consecutive year. The annual benchmarking survey and report measures corporate policies, practices, and benefits related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.
"Fannie Mae is proud to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our diversity and for fostering an inclusive, psychologically safe environment," said Priscilla Almodovar, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "As our world grows more diverse every day, we put a premium on diversity of thought and experience among our leaders and employees, and we encourage diversity and inclusivity among our business partners and throughout the housing market."
Fannie Mae's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and industry is shown through many internal and external initiatives, such as:
- Supporting employee resource groups, including the LGBTQ+ Live Openly group, as they encourage professional development, cultural, and community service, and give employees of all backgrounds and interests a chance to connect, learn, and grow while furthering the company's mission and business objectives.
- Offering inclusive benefits such as childcare, adoption, and bonding leave, and surrogacy assistance.
- Sponsoring the Future Housing Leaders® program, which connects college students with diverse backgrounds to paid internship and entry-level job opportunities in the housing industry offered by top employers who are actively engaged in promoting diversity in their workforce.
- Promoting equal opportunities for employees and diverse suppliers, vendors, and business partners, as outlined in the company's Equal Opportunity in Employment and Contracting Statement and Business Partner Code of Conduct.
- Launching programs that facilitate equitable and sustainable homeownership, including expanding homeownership education efforts with HomeView and HomeView en Español.
- Providing diversity and inclusion oversight, programming, engagement, strategic planning, metrics, and reporting.
- Influencing and affecting corporate policies, practices, programs, and solutions to advance equity within the housing industry.
Fannie Mae has been recognized by a number of organizations for its diversity and inclusion efforts, such as Black Enterprise, Disability:IN, LATINA Style, the National Business Inclusion Consortium, and Seramount.
The CEI rates more than 1,300 companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; inclusive benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.
