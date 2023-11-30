AUGUSTE ESCOFFIER SCHOOL OF CULINARY ARTS CELEBRATES 3,575 GRADUATES in 2023

Growing Number of Grads Honored at Austin, Boulder and Virtual Commencement Ceremonies

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts celebrated 3,575 graduates recently, for completing online or campus-based culinary degree and diploma programs. Graduates ranged in age from 18-73 and included students from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Ecuador, Mexico, South Africa, China, Nigeria, and Trinidad. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS).

Escoffier held graduation ceremonies virtually and in Boulder and Austin to accommodate graduates, guests and families. Keynote speaker Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D. President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Foundation, and Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier, shared motivational words of wisdom and congratulated students on their culinary milestone.

"It's our privilege to celebrate the hard work and achievements of this next generation of culinary talent," said Jack Larson, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Chief Executive Officer. "It's exciting to see how they are applying their foundational skills, training and front-and-back-of-the-house knowledge to make an immediate impact at Michelin-starred restaurants, alongside James Beard Award-winning chefs, in hotels and resorts or their own businesses," added Larson.

Escoffier students graduated with associate degrees in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry, Plant-Based Culinary Arts, Hospitality and Restaurant Operations Management, Food and Beverage Operations and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness. In addition to degree programs, student graduates earned diplomas in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Professional Pastry Arts, Culinary Arts and Operations, Plant-Based Cuisine, Plant-Based Culinary Arts and Holistic Nutrition and Wellness.

Dr. Emily Williams Knight shared personal stories of perseverance and imparted the importance of building networks, saying "thank you" and setting goals with the new graduates. Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier, sent graduates a special message praising them for their accomplishments and for continuing his great-grandfather's legacy of innovation and training the next generation of chefs.

Kirk T. Bachmann, Escoffier's Boulder campus president and provost, served as emcee for the institution's Boulder campus and virtual ceremonies, congratulated students and encouraged them to use their knowledge and celebrate achievements. Escoffier's Austin campus president, Marcus McMellon commended students for their tenacity and determination at the Austin graduation ceremony.

More about Escoffier

Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil , the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Escoffier is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution, a Newsweek Top Online Learning School and its Boulder (includes online programs) and Austin campuses are designated as Military Friendly® Schools .

Escoffier offers diploma programs for culinary arts, pastry arts, food entrepreneurship and plant-based culinary arts as well as Associate of Applied Science degrees in culinary arts, pastry arts and Associate of Occupational Studies degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

