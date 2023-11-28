MIP Earns Best Software Ratings from TrustRadius for the Third Year in a Row

MIP Fund Accounting Takes 3 Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIP Fund Accounting by Community Brands, the nation's leading nonprofit cloud-based, fund accounting software, is honored to announce that Trust Radius has recognized MIP with a trio of Best of Awards. MIP won Best Feature Set, Best Value, and Best Relationship awards this month, recognizing users' high ratings for product features and the total value the software delivers.

"We're grateful that MIP customers have once again voiced their high satisfaction with customer support and implementation," said MIP General Manager Neil Taurins. "We're also rolling out quality enhancements based on user feedback and new modules in the Modern interface of MIP Cloud to better support nonprofits' missions. Throughout 2024, customers will continue to benefit from upcoming releases and integrations, doubling down on our commitment to continuous improvement."

The awards this year build upon MIP's tradition of excellence. In 2022, MIP also earned the Best Feature Set and Best Value for Price Awards. In 2021, it garnered three "Best Of" awards for feature set, support, and usability.

"MIP Fund Accounting has achieved an outstanding feat, securing first place in all three Best of Awards in Nonprofit Accounting," stated Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "MIP Fund Accounting earned these awards based entirely on feedback from its customers. Customers are pleased with the feature set, that it lives up to sales and marketing promises, and that it provides excellent value for the price."

MIP is fund accounting software for nonprofits' futures and now. MIP saves time and money by making accounting and financial management tasks easier and more efficient.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Best of Awards have been the standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, reviews are never influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

About MIP Fund Accounting®

MIP Fund Accounting® is accounting for your nonprofit's future. Designed to track unlimited funds and manage your financial books with ease, MIP is the nation's leading cloud-based, SaaS fund accounting solution for nonprofits, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, and government organizations across the country. Our software handles the intricate financial process in a streamlined, user-friendly system. Manage your nonprofit's finances, track every fund, and follow every dollar. For more information, visit mip.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com . Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

