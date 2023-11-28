Leading Yoga Brand Manduka and Breathe For Change Announce Ongoing Partnership to Benefit Communities Across America Through Yoga & Education

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manduka, the company founded on the simple idea that a better yoga mat can make a world of difference, announces its partnership with Breathe For Change, an organization committed to enhancing the well-being of educators, students, and school communities through the power of yoga. Manduka will support the Breathe For Change mission of supporting Yoga education and programming by providing funds and mats for classrooms in the districts both Breathe for Change and Yoga Ed. activate globally.

"We are delighted to partner with Breathe For Change and Yoga Ed.," said Pamela Levine, CEO at Manduka. "Their mission to bring Yoga as a vehicle for well-being in education aligns perfectly with our commitment to Inspiring the practice of yoga for all communities at any stage of life. To get kids on the mat early is the ultimate goal, creating a habit early that they can use for life. Equally, supporting the educators who lead these programs is what drives us each day - supporting those teachers that inspire!"

For over 25 years, Manduka has been committed to creating Yoga gear including mats, accessories, and apparel crafted with unmatched quality, sustainability and performance, to create a more joyful and supported practice. The brand's intentionality also comes alive through its mission to service the yoga community, inspired by the teachers and yogis throughout the world.

"The duration of Yoga has been fueled by one thing: community, and the connection of people with themselves and each other," says Levine. "The simple idea of community as the muse, and producing quality products has not changed since the brand's inception and continues to be the reason why the brand is recommended by teachers worldwide. We believe that this partnership with Breathe For Change and Yoga Ed. will have a lasting impact on educators and students alike, bringing up a new generation of yogis who can leverage the practice for becoming the best version of themselves for their future and their communities."

Breathe For Change was built with the intention of enhancing the collective well-being of educators, students, and entire communities. By providing wellness, pedagogy, and community that empower educators, students, and schools to thrive, their training equips educators and changemakers with social-emotional learning strategies, mindfulness tools, and yoga practices that support educator well-being and transform school communities.

"Through Breathe For Change, educators and students learn skills for emotional regulation, harnessing inner strength, and building confidence," says Co-Founder and President of Breathe For Change, Michael Fenchel. "This leads to the development of authentic relationships and a deep sense of purpose, to have an embodied sense that they matter and that they have a meaningful place in the world. For educators specifically, it reignites passion and faith in their profession, enhancing their capacity to support students, especially those from marginalized or under-resourced communities. Manduka felt like the right partner to help us continue our work because of their dedication to the principles and values of yoga and wellness. They not only deliver high-quality yoga mats and equipment, but their intentional approach to business and partnership resonates with our ethos – it's a purpose-driven company, much like Breathe For Change."

About Manduka: Manduka was founded in 1997 with a simple idea that a better yoga mat could make a world of difference. For generations, Manduka has revolutionized the yoga space by providing purposefully-crafted products that enable a more joyful practice, whatever that looks like for you. The brand's name pays homage to the Mandukasana, a challenging, thought-provoking and freeing pose that inspires joy, laughter and simplicity. Their loyal community of teachers, yogis and enthusiasts have been cultivated by the quality, intentionality, durability and performance of their Mats and yoga accessories. Their unparalleled craftsmanship and sustainability efforts remain celebrated widely in wellness communities throughout the world. From their teacher-recommended PRO Series Mat to their Free Online Yoga Classes, Manduka is on a mission to inspire daily practice in all its modern forms for those seeking connection to self and humbly works in service of the community. Practice On.

About Breathe For Change: Breathe For Change is on a mission to enhance the collective well-being of educators, students, and entire communities. Our training equips educators and changemakers with social-emotional learning strategies, mindfulness tools, and yoga practices that support educator well-being and transform school communities.

