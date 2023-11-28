FOXTROT MARKET & DOM'S KITCHEN & MARKET ANNOUNCE MERGER

Two high-growth Chicago-based food retail brands to merge with purpose of better serving customers and expanding mission to redefine food experiences

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based food retailers, Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market (Dom's), are excited to announce an agreement in principle to merge their two companies. With a shared vision to redefine food shopping and dining experiences for the local communities they serve, this merger is just the beginning of a prosperous partnership that will bring thoughtfully curated products and experiences to consumers.

Upon closing, the merger of Foxtrot Market and Dom's Kitchen & Market will fall under a new entity, Outfox Hospitality. Liz Williams will become the CEO, leading all day-to-day operations for the company, with Don Fitzgerald serving as Dom's Kitchen & Market President & COO through a transition period. Mike LaVitola, Co-Founder of Foxtrot, Jay Owen, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Dom's, and Bob Mariano, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Dom's, will continue to hold advisor and board roles within the organization.

"Dom's has long admired the Foxtrot brand, viewing it as an industry trailblazer and a market disruptor," said Jay Owen, Co-Founder and Board Chairman. "Our shared vision centers on bringing the convenience of a market together with the experience of a restaurant into hospitable spaces that are destinations in the communities we serve. We do this by curating high quality goods, preparing expertly crafted meals, and delivering warm and friendly service."

"Foxtrot was created with the vision of building a community of people who love to discover new and interesting products, either by gathering at our stores, or having them delivered from our user-friendly app – a goal we've proudly accomplished over the past 10 years," said Liz Williams, CEO of Outfox Hospitality. "We're excited for this new venture with Dom's Kitchen & Market because we share a common mission of modernizing the way people shop. Merging our two brands will elevate the experience for our customers and move the retail industry forward."

The merging of these two high-growth companies will provide fan-favorite food and wines from both brands across all stores. Together, the two will continue to disrupt the food shopping and cafe landscape while redefining the neighborhood market with a multi-format and ecommerce experience built for the next generation consumer. Additionally, with both concepts headquartered in Chicago, there are scale advantages and the ability to leverage resources across both formats. At present, the combined brands have 34 locations in the Chicago, DC, Dallas, and Austin markets.

"We are thrilled to share Foxtrot cult favorites like our gummy candies, savory snacks and unique wines with the Dom's community and to bring Dom's delicious, expertly prepared meal options to local Foxtrot stores," added Williams. "In addition to our markets, our cafe and coffee businesses are at the heart of our stores and we look forward to continued growth through our partnership. Together, we will bring together community, convenience and curated culinary to create a unique experience for consumers."

The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Guggenheim Securities is acting as financial advisor to Foxtrot Market and Latham & Watkins is serving as the legal advisor. Greenberg Traurig, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Dom's Kitchen & Market.

ABOUT FOXTROT:

Foxtrot is redefining convenience for the modern consumer, marrying the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery. Its spaces offer the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafés, and you can turn to the Foxtrot App or website for 30-minute delivery and five-minute pickup of a city's best goods – from local beers and fine wines to chef-prepared meals and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also offers the best of its favorite foods, goods and curated gifts available for nationwide shipping via Foxtrot Anywhere. There are currently 32 Foxtrot locations across Chicago, D.C., Dallas and Austin, TX with plans to continue expansion in existing markets. For more information, visit foxtrotco.com or download in the App Store.

ABOUT DOM'S KITCHEN & MARKET:

Dom's Kitchen & Market is a Chicago-based omnichannel food experience providing guests a place to eat, drink, discover, shop, and connect to their community. With locations in Lincoln Park and Old Town, as well as River North opening this summer, each store serves as a neighborhood hub to welcome customers to the Dom's brand with its carefully curated market products, chef-crafted meals, and comfortable in-store dining. Additionally, Chicagoans can shop the stores and order meals online via Dom's Go, for quick pickup or delivery. For more information, please visit domschicago.com or download the Dom's Go app.

