CLOUDASTRUCTURE AND REVEL COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

This Marks Cloudastructure's Entrance into the Senior Living Sector

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure and Revel Communities, a collection of 13 dynamic independent communities in the Western US, jointly announce a new partnership aimed at providing enhanced innovative security measures for Revel's communities and residents. Cloudastructure's highly decorated cloud-based surveillance security platform and services are being piloted at Revel Lacey, a Washington state community, with plans to expand into other communities in 2024.

Cloudastructure Logo (PRNewswire)

Cloudastructure "will proactively protect our residents, team and communities in real-time." Danette Opaczewski , COO

Revel Communities is the first in the senior housing sector to adopt Cloudastructure's next-generation security platform and services. With the move, the company continues to implement technologies that are new to the industry and demonstrate Revel's commitment to providing best-in-class safety, security, and amenities for its residents.

"The safety and security of our residents is of the utmost priority for Revel Communities. This, in combination with our technology-forward focus, led us to partner with Cloudastructure," said Danette Opaczewski, COO and EVP of Resident Experience at Revel. "Cloudastructure's devices will provide us with better communication tools for visitors, facial recognition software features, and enhanced tracking mechanisms that will proactively protect our residents, team members and communities in real-time."

Cloudastructure has already taken the multifamily sector by storm and recently won "Residential Data Management Platform of the Year" at the 2023 Proptech Breakthrough Awards. The platform enables independent living communities with:

A cloud-based platform for a uniform view of all their surveillance

Machine Learning analytics for real-time safety

Customizable alerts that are sent to remote guards for review

Guarding services with direct access to law enforcement

Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley commented, "We are thrilled to be the security partner of choice for Revel Communities. We have so much to offer, as well as so much to learn from them as a leader in their industry."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, and IoT cybersecurity. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

About Revel Communities

Revel Communities, a division of the fully integrated real estate investment firm, The Wolff Company, is a collection of 13 dynamic independent living communities with best-in-class amenities and services. Revel's growing portfolio spans the Western U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. As part of The Wolff Company, who holds more than 70 years of real estate experience combined with deep expertise in hospitality, Revel creates communities that keep residents connected, engaged, and curious through transformative experiences. Offering wellness-centered lifestyles and residences for lease, Revel aims to support residents' life choices, focus on well-being, foster genuine connections and celebrate independence. For more information, visit www.revelcommunities.com.

Revel logo (PRNewswire)

