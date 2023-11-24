Many US companies to attend first China International Supply Chain Expo

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily Online:

As an open international cooperation platform, the upcoming first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) has received an enthusiastic response from U.S. companies.

Twenty percent of the first CISCE's international exhibitors are U.S. companies, including Fortune 500 companies and multinationals like Amazon, ExxonMobil, Apple, FedEx Express, Tesla, GE HealthCare, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, Qualcomm and Honeywell. These companies will send their senior representatives to the expo.

Many U.S. companies view the CISCE as a platform for launching new products, showcasing innovations and fostering collaborations. They will present a range of new products, technologies and services.

For example, Honeywell will debut its auxiliary power unit for wide-body aircraft, and GE HealthCare will showcase for the first time its safe, stable, visible and tangible global supply chain centered on its manufacturing, supply and overseas marketing chains to share mutual growth experiences with global suppliers.

The first CISCE is hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organized by the China International Exhibition Center Group Limited (CIEC Group), which is under the direct administration of the CCPIT. It is scheduled to run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing.

