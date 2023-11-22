Vrgineers Launches XTAL 3 CAVU MR Headset with Advanced AMD and NVIDIA Chips

PRAGUE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-Czech startup, Vrgineers, specializing in Virtual and Mixed Reality technologies for pilot training, has teamed up with AMD and NVIDIA, graphical chip rivals, to pioneer an innovative architecture for mixed reality simulators. Vrgineers will unveil the new MR headset XTAL 3 CAVU at I/ITSEC 2023.

Mixed reality technology is gaining momentum in the simulation industry, especially in pilot training environment and is expected to surpass the usage of standard projection-based simulators. Today's mixed reality technology has been limited by the quality of image sensors and high-performance requirements.

To address this challenge Vrgineers designed an innovative system that eliminates calculation bottlenecks and brings mixed reality technology to the forefront of the industry with its new XTAL 3 CAVU (Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited) Mixed Reality Headset. This unique mixed reality system utilizes 24Mpix image sensors that are connected to Xilinx FPGA PCIe16x card (chip manufacturer acquired by AMD) via optical cables. This "hardcoded" processor is dedicated to calculating high resolution mixed reality images in just 1 millisecond, while the direct connection with the latest NVIDIA Quadro RTX A6000 GPU bypasses the CPU, reducing overall latency to a minimum. As a result, the Quadro RTXA600 is entirely dedicated to virtual reality calculations, conserving resources and enhancing performance.

"By utilizing AMD XILINX FPGA in a combination with NVIDIA Quadro card, we found a way to provide so much needed performance boost for mixed reality, which is far above of two fastest graphical cards, with much lower latency as well as power consumption," explains Marek Polcak, Vrgineers CEO & co-founder.

The XTAL 3 CAVU design is crafted from precision-engineered carbon, showcasing an exquisite balance of strength, remarkable lightweight characteristics, and exceptional durability. It is an ideal choice for applications in high-performance industries such as pilot training. This design ensures the headset is lighter than ever before, setting new standards for both comfort and performance.

This unique system will be embedded in Vrgineers Mixed Reality Classroom Simulators and available for purchase in 2024 for selected partners, such as U.S. NAVY under the SBIR Phase II. For less demanding scenarios, Vrgineers are also offering an improved version of XTAL 3 NEO Mixed Reality Headset, which is currently the most affordable solution for pilot training on the market.

All Vrgineers products, including our cutting-edge virtual and mixed reality headsets are TAA certified and comply with the strictest security regulations for deployment in restricted areas.

About Vrgineers

Vrgineers is a leader in developing immersive technologies and provides high-quality, effective training for military pilots using the advanced XTAL VR and MR headsets, along with aviation simulators that serve as the foundation for a modern synthetic training platform. The XTAL headset, designed with input from aviation professionals worldwide, meets demanding requirements for realistic simulation.

